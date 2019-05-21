‘The Voice’ Season Finale: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Part two of The Voice finale airs Tuesday night, meaning a winner will be crowned at the end of the episode, which airs from 9 to 11 p.m. ET on NBC.

In the competition, three of the four remaining contestants — Andrew Sevener, Dexter Roberts and Gyth Rigdon — are on coach Blake Shelton‘s team, while the only other contestant, Maelyn Jarmon, is competing on John Legend‘s team.

During Monday night’s episode, Shelton took a moment to praise his teammates for how far they’ve come. “Hey Team Blake,” Shelton began in a video he posted on Twitter. “I hope you’re seeing this. You’re probably not seeing this right now because you’re working right now, but I want to say to all three of you guys, I’m very proud of you, and a hell of a job this season, no matter what happens tonight. You’re killing it tonight.

“I’m feeling good about the win,” he continued, “but you made it to the finale, and everybody’s going home tomorrow, no matter what. And, you did it. Congratulations, no matter what. I love you.”

Both Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson‘s team members were eliminated prior to the finale. Although season 16 didn’t exactly go in Levine and Clarkson’s favor, all four judges are confirmed to return for another season.

The odds are in Shelton’s favor to continue as The Voice coach with the most wins, which is ironic because his strategy as a coach is to not be strategic at all.

“I’ve never really been a strategy guy when it comes to choosing my team for this show,” Shelton previously revealed to ABC News Radio. “Because really at the end of the day, your team chooses you. I mean, you hit your button for the people you like, but still you’ve gotta hope they choose you as their coach.”

In the first finale episode on Monday, the singers performed a duet with their coach as well as a brand new song. Sevener sang “All Right Now” with Shelton, while Roberts performed “Hard Workin’ Man” with him. Shelton and Rigdon joined forced for “Take It Easy,” and Jarmon’s duet with Legend was “Unforgettable.”

More country music is headed to The Voice on Tuesday’s finale, where Rigdon will perform “Hold My Hand” with Hootie & the Blowfish, and Travis Tritt will join Sevener for “T-R-O-U-B-L-E.” Toby Keith will sing “That’s Country Bro” with Roberts, while Sarah McLachlan will join Jarmon for “Angel.” Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers will also perform during the finale.

The season 16 finale of The Voice will air Tuesday, May 21 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. While the singing competition was renewed for a 17th season, no premiere date has been announced.

