‘The Voice’ Season 17 Trailer Released, New Judges Revealed and Premiere Date Announced

The Voice is coming back for Season 17, and fans can start getting excited because a trailer for the upcoming season has just been released. Additionally, all the new judges have been revealed and the premiere date has been announced. The new teaser reveals that Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend will hold down the rotating judge’s chairs this season, and the first episode will debut on Monday. Sept. 23.

Fans of the singing competition series have been sounding off on Twitter about how excited they are for the show to return, with one user writing, “I can’t wait [oh my God] this looks like so much fun.”

“More please! This looks like so much fun! Can’t wait!” someone else commented, while another fan exclaimed, “It’s going to EPIC..I cannot wait!!!”

Notably, many fans are wondering about The Voice judge Adam Levine, who is absent this season. “HOLD UP WHAT HAPPENED TO [Adam Levine]?” one fan asked.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Levine was exiting the series, with series host Carson Daly sharing the news on the Today show.

“After 16 seasons, Adam Levine, our beloved coach and friend, has decided to leave The Voice. Adam was one of the original coaches that launched the show, winning the competition three times and inspiring many of the artists he worked closely with over the years,” he said.

“Of course, many viewers will miss his frenemy relationship with Blake Shelton,” Daly continued. “He will always be a cherished member of The Voice family. We wish him nothing but the best.”

Daly then went on to share the news that Stefani would be returning to the show as Levine’s replacement.

“With Adam’s departure you might be wondering, ‘Well, who’s going to be sitting in that coveted big, giant red chair?’ ” he shared. “And I’m happy to share this morning that Gwen Stefani will be returning for season 17. Gwen has sat in the chair before. She met her current boyfriend, Blake Shelton, through the show and we’re looking forward to having Gwen back.”

Levine eventually addressed his exit, taking to Instagram to post a lengthy message, thanking all of the people who made the experience so memorable for him over the years.

“…To all of the loyal voice fans, there’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING,” Levine said, in part.

As for why Levine decided to leave The Voice, there have been behind-the-scenes explanations that have been speculated, with the most frequently cited being that Levine simply was not happy with some of the new directions the show was taking.