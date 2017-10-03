‘The Voice’ Airs Las Vegas Shooting Tribute

The Voice aired a tribute statement for the victims of Sunday night’s Las Vegas terrorist attack.

The show is pre-recorded, so there was no way the coaches could address the tragedy on air. Instead, producers decided to kick off the broadcast with a typed message dedicated to the victims of the attack.

“We are all shaken by the horrific tragedy that occurred last night in Las Vegas, which was especially heartbreaking knowing that people were gathered in celebration of life, love and music,” the statement said. “The Voice stands in unity with all those affected, and hopes the power of music will continue to inspire, comfort and bring us together.

Two of the show’s coaches also took to social media to share their thoughts on the incident.

Blake Shelton was in disbelief when he heard the news and offered his sympathies.

“My deepest sympathies and prayers to anyone has been affected by the Vegas shooting last night,” he wrote. “I don’t even know anymore… Why?”

Jennifer Hudson shared several tributes throughout the day on Monday, and they all tied back to keeping the faith.

“This world. Jesus we need your more now than ever,” she wrote. “Praying for Vegas.”

