‘The Voice’: Kelly Clarkson Trolls Blake Shelton, Invades His Trailer

Kelly Clarkson made her return to the set of The Voice this week, and the singer made sure to take a moment to troll her fellow coach Blake Shelton.

On Monday, April 15, Clarkson shared a video online that showed her sneaking into Shelton’s dressing room to plant the trophy she had received for winning the most recent season of the singing competition.

“I just got my Kelly Clarkson winner Chevel Shepherd [trophy], and I just thought maybe Blake forgot. Maybe he forgot how awesome I am, so I thought I’d just leave it, just like, right in his trailer,” the Texas native told the camera as she strolled into Shelton’s trailer and deposited the trophy on a table “by the Cheetos.”

“Where’s Smithworks, buddy?” she added, referencing Shelton’s line of vodka before opening a cabinet and finding a bottle, along with several other types of alcohol. “Oh, here it is. Do you need more alcohol, bro? That’s awesome.”

“I’m just gonna leave my award in here and be like, ‘Oh, they must have put my award in your trailer, but I’ll take it back since I won and you didn’t,’” she continued. “

“A little gift for [Blake Shelton] First day back on set and I’m certain he’s been missing me….,” Clarkson joked in her caption.

Since Clarkson joined The Voice as a coach during the show’s 14th season, she has won two consecutive times, first with contestant Brynn Cartelli and most recently with Shepherd during Season 15.

Clarkson and Shelton might have a friendly rivalry, but the two recently teamed up to provide voices for the upcoming animated feature UglyDolls, which is based on the line of children’s toys. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Clarkson discussed the fact that the role is her first in a feature film since 2003’s From Justin to Kelly, in which she co-starred with fellow American Idol contestant Justin Guarini.

“Yeah, that was the worst thing ever. I was contractually obligated to do that one. This one I volunteered,” she cracked before praising her new project. “I feel like right now, everything is very divisive, very serious. [UglyDolls] is like a nice form of escapism and a reminder of the great parts about humanity.”

Photo Credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com