‘The Voice’: Kelly Clarkson Returns to TV After Hospitalization

Kelly Clarkson was back in action on The Voice Monday night for the first live episode of “fan week,” in which fans at home picked the songs remaining contestants performed.

On Thursday, the day after Clarkson hosted the three-hour Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Clarkson had her appendix removed at a Los Angeles hospital. She was reportedly suffering from a “painful bout” of appendicitis all week, but still traveled to Vegas for the awards show.

After the surgery, the first American Idol winner gave fans updates on the procedure.

“Not gonna lie…. I may or may not have broken down in tears after the [awards] show from pain,” she tweeted Thursday afternoon. “BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people [Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles] I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix [The Show Must Go On].”

On Sunday, Clarkson provided another update, writing that recovering after surgery “super duper sucks,” adding, “Turns out I don’t ‘rest’ well (so bored), pain meds make me feel a different kind of horrible 2 where I question if I’d just rather feel the pain instead, & 2 out of the 3 scars feel as if Lord Voldemort is always near.”

Clarkson did not mention her medical emergency during The Voice, but fans still sent good vibes to the “Breakaway” singer on Twitter.

“Kelly, you are A SUPERWOMAN! You look fantastic. I hope you are feeling much better,” one fan wrote.

“Good to see you on The Voice take it easy lady,” another added.

“Hi Kelly! Hope you’re feeling okay after your emergency surgery. I watched every minute of the Billboards and never suspected you were in so much pain! Take care of yourself and good luck tonight,” another fan tweeted.

“Good to see you in your chair doing so well. Please pace yourself,” added another fan.

The Voice is now in its 16th season, and this is the fourth consecutive season with Clarkson as a coach. The only remaining singers from her team are Jej Vinson and Rod Stokes. Last week, Clarkson kept Vinson, 23, from leaving the show because she wanted to see him make the finale. Fans picked “Close” by Nick Jonas and Tove Lo.

New episodes of The Voice air on NBC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

