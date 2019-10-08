‘The Voice’: Kelly Clarkson and John Legend Recruit Nick Jonas to Take Down Blake Shelton

It looks like there’s going to be a new rivalry brewing when The Voice kicks off its spring 2020 season. On Monday, it was revealed that a new judge would be replacing Gwen Stefani after this season. Nick Jonas will be joining the team with returning judges Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

His return was announced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and featured a video that included all three judges welcoming him to the team. Along with the welcome, two of them — Clarkson and Legend — made a pitch to Jonas to team up and take down the winningest judge in Shelton.

“I do definitely feel like the two Texans should maybe team up and form an alliance, you know what I’m saying,” Clarkson suggested.

“I’m just going to tell you one thing: our mission is to destroy Blake Shelton,” Legend said. “I would to form an alliance. Me, you, Kelly. We team up, we beat Blake, nothing else matters, OK? Deal?”

Shortly after the video was revealed, Jonas agreed with the offers from Clarkson and Legend, saying he is ready to take down Shelton.

Appearing first in the video, Shelton told Jonas after welcoming him to the series and asking if he was even old enough to be a judge, that he is ready to do battle.

“I’m certain that you’re going to get your butt kicked,” Shelton stated.

Jonas’ arrival to the series has already drawn a ton of positive feedback from the fans. At the same time, the departure of his predecessor did come as a surprise to the viewers.

The former Disney Channel star also shared himself just how excited he is to be a part of this ensemble.

Me thinking about joining @kellyclarkson, @johnlegend, and @blakeshelton on season 18 of @NBCTheVoice. So excited to finally get to share this with you all. #NickJonasJoinsTheVoice pic.twitter.com/Sphu9oDmNn — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) October 8, 2019

In a press release by NBC, Meredith Ahr, the President of Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment, shared the details into what stuck out to them in deciding to move forward with the youngest of three Jonas Brothers members.

“We were so impressed by his innate musicality, technical aptitude and passion that he brought to ‘Songland’ earlier this year and know he will be an incredible fit as a coach on ‘The Voice.’ We are excited to see Nick lend his mentorship, relatability and breadth of knowledge to a new crop of artists,” Ahr explained.

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.