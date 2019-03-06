‘The Voice’: Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton Fight Over Country Artist

The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson is done with Blake Shelton taking the majority of country artists.

The singer and Shelton bickered during Tuesday’s Blind Auditions episode as Kelly complained aloud that she didn’t bother to turn her chair at one country music singer because she knew he would pick Shelton.

The competition took a turn when the show introduced singer Rebecca Howell from Cochran, Georgia, and she delighted the judges with a powerful rendition of the “The Night The Lights Went Out in Georgia.”

Clarkson was the first of the coaches to turn her chair around, followed by Shelton and then newcomer John Legend. The coaches commented on how impressed they were by Howell’s voice.

Legend attempted to get the country artist to his team, complimenting her talent. However the heaviest competition came between Clarkson and Shelton.

“I hit my button first,” Clarkson said. “I just come out here and think I have a chance but then you end up going there [pointing at Shelton].”

“Guys, it’s not going to happen,” Adam Levine said, telling his fellow coaches to stop trying.

“The thing I love about Georgia vocalists is the whiny, nasally sound in country music that makes it so…” Shelton started.

“Is this your sales pitch?” Clarkson asked her fellow coach, with Shelton answering an “absolutely.”

Legend’s attempt to steal the spotlight from who Levine called “The Darth Vader of Country” referring to Shelton, as Clarkson begged for Howell to look past Shelton’s reputation and take a chance on her.

“He’s a master manipulator,” Legend said.

“I’ve already had hits in country,” Clarkson added when Shelton tried to point to his experience as to why Howell should pick him.

After the intense debate, Howell surprised fans and the coaches when she picked Clarkson, leading her than outburst of excitement.

“He thought he had it,’ Clarkson told Howell and her family backstage. “Bragging rights for days… I deserve like a drink or a cake. I’m so happy.”

Fans of the show took to Twitter to comment on the surprise upset, some cheering for Clarkson while others found her annoying.

There’s a new sheriff in town! God is a woman and her name is Kelly! #TheVoice @kelly_clarkson — taylor joseph (@gem_drill) March 6, 2019

“Way to go, @kelly_clarkson! Don’t forget to brag about this for a while!” one user wrote.

“Country singers have amazing voices but I truly think that more should choose @kelly_clarkson or @johnlegend . Great coaches can bring out the best in all singers,” another user commented.

“I don’t want to be annoyed by Kelly, but it’s hard :(,” a third user commented.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.