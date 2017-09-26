Reality

‘The Voice’ Premiere Kicks off with Adam Levine and Jennifer Hudson Throwing Shoes

The Voice judges Jennifer Hudson and Adam Levine were so thrilled at the season premiere’s first […]

By

The Voice judges Jennifer Hudson and Adam Levine were so thrilled at the season premiere’s first blind audition that she threw shoes on stage.

Hudson grabbed fellow judge Miley Cyrus’ silver heels and threw them on stage at the audition, while Levine beat her to the punch by chucking his own loafer at the contestant.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While it might seem rude, it was actually meant as a compliment to the singer, who they both loved.

It turns out that wasn’t even the first time Hudson had done that to the singer, Chris Weaver. He had previously auditioned in front of Hudson for The Color Purple, and she did the same thing.

Twitter lit up during the moment, which got the season off to a hit start.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST.

Tagged:

Related Posts