‘The Voice’ Premiere Kicks off with Adam Levine and Jennifer Hudson Throwing Shoes

The Voice judges Jennifer Hudson and Adam Levine were so thrilled at the season premiere’s first blind audition that she threw shoes on stage.

Hudson grabbed fellow judge Miley Cyrus’ silver heels and threw them on stage at the audition, while Levine beat her to the punch by chucking his own loafer at the contestant.

While it might seem rude, it was actually meant as a compliment to the singer, who they both loved.

When you see that shoe coming, you better be prepared to what?! Duck! Yes Chris! #VoicePremiere pic.twitter.com/YQXTME6Wz1 — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) September 26, 2017

It turns out that wasn’t even the first time Hudson had done that to the singer, Chris Weaver. He had previously auditioned in front of Hudson for The Color Purple, and she did the same thing.

Twitter lit up during the moment, which got the season off to a hit start.

all 4 chairs … and jennifer is throwing a shoe at him. — PhyllisD-C (@pdarden11) September 26, 2017

The throwing of the shoe to a singer is like Johnny Carson given the nod to a comedian. #TheVoice #VoicePremiere — Adam Baker (@abaker20) September 26, 2017

So funny that Jennifer Hudson threw her shoe at Chris … AGAIN!! #GREATVoice #GreatShoes #thevoice — KK Garrett (@SpazzyKK) September 26, 2017

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST.