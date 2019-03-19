‘The Voice’: Former Contestant Red Marlow’s Nephew Jackson Lands on Kelly Clarkson’s Team

The final performer during the last blind auditions episode of The Voice was Jackson Marlow, the nephew of Season 13 contestant Red Marlow.

Jackson, 18, performed his take on George Strait‘s “Troubadour,” which impressed coach Kelly Clarkson. She was the only coach to turn, and meant she finally got a male country singer for her team.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Prince Charming, you look young and I’m married, but I’m just saying…” Clarkson said as she got up from her seat.

“I not only lose to [Blake Shelton] with country, but I apparently lose to Adam [Levine],” Clarkson said, referring to the other male country singers going to her rivals. “I know that I had to completely wait until everybody else was filled up, but you were so worth the wait. I love old school country. I’m Texan, so you know I love me some George Strait. I’m so excited that you are on my team. If you didn’t want to be on my team, that’s all right, because I’m still happy for us both.”

“I am more than happy to be here,” the Alabama native said.

After Clarkson rushed up to give him a “Team Kelly” sweatshirt, Jackson told her she was his first pick anyway.

“Kelly was finally able to get the male country artist she’s been whining about all season,” Shelton said sarcastically.

Jackson’s uncle Marlow appeared on The Voice back in 2017 and was one of Shelton’s two finalists. Last year, Marlow released his album Country As Cornbread and toured the U.S.

In a 2017 interview with Parade, Marlow said watching Shelton and the other coaches perform just validates that he did something right on his musical journey.

“When you watch them, I feel we do the same thing they do. They are just fortunate enough to do it on a little bigger scale than we are,” he explained. “At the end of the day when we go out there, we leave it all on the table. That’s instilled in and you can’t help but do it that way. Watching them just validates the fact that we are doing it right.”

Next week, the battle rounds begin on NBC at 9 p.m. ET next Monday. The battle round advisors this season are Charlie Puth, Brooks and Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini and Khalid.

Photo credit: NBC