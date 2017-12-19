‘The Voice’ Finalist Breaks Down in Tears on Stage

The Voice finalist Addison Agen was brought to tears as she performed on the show’s finale.

Agen kicked off the show with her cover of Tim McGraw‘s “Humble and Kind,” and by the end she was very emotional. As she went to hit the song’s final notes, she began to cry and missed the note.

Missing the last notes may have been a mistake, but the fact that she was so moved actually helped win her over with the audience in-studio and online.

Agen was already prepared for the emotional moment, as she acknowledged earlier in the day that she was in disbelief that she made it so far.

The voice finale is tonight! This will be such an emotional night for me and the top 4! Can believe I’ve made it this far! What a dream — Addison Agen (@AddisonAgen) December 18, 2017

“This will be such an emotional night for me and the top 4,” Agen tweeted. “Can’t believe I’ve made it this far! What a dream.”

See Twitter users’ reactions to Agen’s tear-filled moment below.

She had me in tears!! That song was incredible!! — Tina Alexander (@MamaTofMany) December 19, 2017

omg addison we love a winning performance 🤧#thevoice #TheVoiceFinale — carlos 🐧 (@crikeystarkss) December 19, 2017

Love Addison… Awwww! Emotional but that performance was a little snoozy! 😴 #TheVoice #TeamAdam — TopherOfficial (@Official2Topher) December 19, 2017

Photo Credit: NBC / Tyler Golden