‘The Voice’ Finale: Kirk Jay Converts Coach Jennifer Hudson Into a Country Music Fan With Original Song

The Voice Season 15 finalist Kirk Jay has a made a country fan out of coach Jennifer Hudson!

In Monday’s finale performances, the Team Blake singer took to the stage first with his original song “Defenseless,” a slow country ballad which showcased his stunning vocals and gave him plenty of opportunity to imbue the performance with emotions.

The message definitely wasn’t lost on Hudson, who despite not being a major fan of the country genre in her own work, was a total convert to what Jay was putting out there.

We all KNOW @KirkJay7 is one of a kind. 😍 His new original song “Defenseless” will put you in your feels. ☁️ pic.twitter.com/NEUjEzh62t — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 18, 2018

“Kirk, you know I’m a big fan man, y’all see what he just did,” the Oscar-winner told him during the coaches’ commentary. “You belong in this industry; you are a true country artist and you you made a true country artist fan out of me.”

She continued, “I can’t wait to buy your every album, and I might not make it to every concert, but you know Mama Hud is going to be there to cheer you on. I just want to see you continue making it to the top and blessing us with the music that you do.”

The compliment clearly meant a lot to Shelton, who has served as a mentor to Jay throughout the season.

“Kirk, I love you dude. I love you,” the country star told his team member. “There’s so many things that I could talk about right now, but I think the most important thing I just heard from Jennifer is that you made her a fan. You made her a country fan.”

He continues, clearly emotional, “That’s what you are in the position to do man. … I want to be the first to say, welcome to the country music family man, you’re the real deal.”

Jay is competing against Team Kelly Clarkson member Chevel Shepherd, fellow Team Blake member Chris Kroeze and Team Jennfier’s Kennedy Holmes.

Prior to the finale, he told Advance Local he was excited to take on the original song during the live finale.

“I love sitting down, being intimate and singing the ballad songs,” he said. “I’m a lover. But I like to party, too.”

He explained that for a country song to really hit, it has to have “honesty and emotions and is really you. You have to be you in a song and tell the story.”

To stream “Defenseless,” the original song is available now here on Apple Music.

The Voice finale part two airs Tuesday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: Tyler Golden/NBC