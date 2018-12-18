‘The Voice’ Fans Weigh in on Who Should Win Season 15

During the first part of The Voice Season 15 live finale, fans at home made their voices heard after the final four performed with one of the coaches.

The Voice‘s final four are Chris Kroeze, Chevel Shepherd, Kirk Jay and Kennedy Holmes.

On Monday, Holmes performed “Home” with Jennifer Hudson, while Jay sang “You Look So Good In Love” with Blake Shelton. Shepherd sang “Rockin’ With The Rhythm of the Rain” with Kelly Clarkson and Kroeze sang “Two More Bottles of Wine” with Shelton.

Kroeze also sang Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama” and his original song, “Human.” Shepherd sang the country hit “It’s A Little Too Late” and the original “Broken Hearts.”

Jay’s solo song was Rascal Flatts’ “I Won’t Let Go,” then he sang the original “Defenseless.” Lastly, Holmes sang Demi Lovato’s “Confident” and her original, “Love Is Free.”

Fans at home took to Twitter to make their picks for winners. Several want to see Holmes take the title.

“I voted for @imkennedyholmes to win!! She is the complete package! Her voice is so seasoned for only being 14! Share the love and vote for her,” one fan wrote.

“Kennedy Holmes should win point blank period #TheVoiceFinale such a mature voice,” added another.

“Everyone please vote for Kennedy on the voice she is great at only 14 years old she should win it this season. Team Jhud deserves this win,” another Kennedy fan tweeted.

“Kennedy Holmes winning The Voice would be a win for all the robbed Powerhouse singers on reality singing TV shows!” one experienced reality TV singing competition show viewer wrote.

The other contestants had their fans as well.

“Chris Kroeze killing ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ on The Voice!! This time tomorrow he could win the whole thing!! Bring it on home kid, so proud,” one Kroeze fan wrote.

“Kirk Jay for the win! Best duet of the season with Blake Shelton by far,” a Jay fan wrote after his duet with Shelton.

“The winner ladies and gents is @officialchevel America vote for this girl she’s the real deal. She’s pure country classical yet modern! I love it she deserves to win this! Go Chevel,” a Shepherd fan tweeted.

“I have confidence @officialchevel will win because she’s amazing!! Kelly Clarkson definitely has a winner for sure and I love #TeamShevelly!!” another fan added.

Part 2 of the finale airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.