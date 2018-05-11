‘The Voice’ Fans Sad Alicia Keys Isn’t Returning as a Judge

While The Voice finishes up its 14th season, the show announced some disappointing news for Alicia Keys fans, saying the “Girl on Fire” singer would not be returning for season 15.

The three other judges — Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson — will be resuming their seats on the singing competition, but taking Keys’ place (and reclaiming her own) will be Jennifer Hudson.

Many Keys fans lamented the loss of their favorite coach and took to Twitter to air their grievances.

“It’s not the same without [Alicia Keys],” one fan wrote in response to a tweet from The Voice that showed a graphic depicting next season’s coaches.

“Noooo… The world needs a little more [Alicia Keys],” another wrote. “I’m gonna miss her.”

“WHAT where is [Alicia Keys]??” a shocked fan asked, adding two crying emojis.

The iconic singer served as a coach for seasons 11, 12 and 14. Hudson, who served as a coach in season 13, will return for season 15, meaning there will be two American Idol alums sitting on the coaches panel.

“We are so excited to welcome back Kelly and Jennifer, two dynamic forces who bring undeniable soul, passion and inspiration as coaches,” Paul Telegdy, president of alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment told Variety on Thursday. “They each have a unique understanding of what it’s like to be in the artists’ shoes. Bringing these two voices together with Blake and Adam for season 15 is sure to make this one of our best seasons yet!”

On May 14, Clarkson will continue in her attempt to win her first season as a coach alongside Keys, Levine and Shelton during the semi-finals. The Top 8 artists will perform live in front of their coaches, which will also feature “Special Duet Blends.”

Clarkson may be new to the show, but she’s already formed a rapport with her fellow coaches.

“I’ve known Kelly for about 10 years now,” Shelton told ET Canada prior to this season’s premiere. “We’ve been great friends. Such great friends that she ended up marrying my manager. She is not fun to be in competition with, I can tell you that. It doesn’t make it easier to be Kelly’s friend going into this thing in a competitive nature. She’ll definitely go for the throat.”

He also opened up about what makes the singing show so different from the others out there.

“What makes The Voice special is we actually take time to work with these artists and try to affect change in their ability to be a performer,” explained Shelton.

“I think that we love the fact that the show is about that nurturing process,” added fellow coach Levine. “The coaching is great because we get to actually effectively help. We get to get in there and actually guide [them] to the Promised Land.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.