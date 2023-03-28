'The Voice' Contestant Gets First-Ever Special Playoff Pass After 'Masterful Performance'

One contestant on The Voice knocked it out of the park in a major way. Entertainment Tonight reported that the contestant, Manasseh Samone, was so good that she was awarded the show's first-ever Playoff Pass. The honor was given to her by one of the new coaches this season, Chance the Rapper.

Monday's episode of The Voice kicked off the Battle Rounds. Chance the Rapper's team was up and the musician had some tough decisions to make for his first Battle Round. Even though the coaches don't have "Saves" this time around, each coach has one Playoff Pass that they can give to one contestant. If a singer (one who has not been named as a winner of a Battle Round) is awarded a Playoff Pass, they would go past the Knockout Round and straight to the live shows. Chance the Rapper had, well, a chance to utilize this unique pass when Manasseh was up against sister trio Sorelle.

The singers all battled it out to Adele's "Someone Like You" and impressed all of the coaches as they did so. Kelly Clarkson said after their performance, "No one's heard that song like that." After praising Chance's vocal arrangement for the Battle, she said that she would give the win to Manasseh, saying, "You're the reason this show exists." As for Blake Shelton and Niall Horan, they gave the edge to Sorelle. They both remarked that it sounded just as good as the recording.

This made it all the more difficult of a decision for Chance, who said, "That was a masterful performance on both parts." He then called Manasseh a "one of one," but ultimately revealed that Sorelle was the winner of the Battle. Alas, Manasseh still ended up walking away with a win, as Chance gave her the show's first Playoff Pass. The "No Problem" rapper said after his decision, "Manasseh, her journey is crazy. I think she was meant to be here at this time... she's heads and tails above the competition in my eyes."

The competition on Season 23 of The Voice is truly heating up. The show's newest coaches, Chance and Horan, are getting their first taste of what the series is really like. But, it will be the last go-around for longtime coach Shelton, who previously announced that Season 23 would be his last. Fans can catch how the competition plays out when The Voice airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.