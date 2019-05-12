‘The Voice’ Coach Kelly Clarkson Getting Mixed Opinions on What She Said to Kim Cherry

While The Voice coaches have a tendency to be overly positive with contestants, Kelly Clarkson’s critique of singer Kim Cherry during the Monday, May 6 episode threw some fans for a loop.

Cherry, a 30-year-old contestant from Boston, has become known for inserting raps into her performances. During the May 6 episode, she performed Salt & Peppa’s “Whatta Man” in hopes to stay alive in the Top 13. After she brought down the house, host Carson Daly gave the floor to Clarkson before Cherry’s coach Blake Shelton could chime in.

“I mean, honestly, I thought you’d do exactly how I’d expect it,” Clarkson noted. “So far we’ve gotten to see you rap a little bit, we’ve gotten to see you sing. I will say, if you move on from this week I would love to hear you just sing something. Like, maybe even a ballad.”

While Clarkson said she was looking for something different from Cherry, she still had some kind words.

“I love your attitude and I love the rap, I think that’s what separates you apart from everybody in this competition so far,” the American Idol winner said. “But for me, personally, I’m so interested in hearing you wail on some beautiful ballad. I just wanna hear it.”

“I’d love to,” Cherry replied.

Despite the criticism from Clarkson, Cherry moved on to the next stage. The other singers left on the show are Gyth Rigdon, Dexter Roberts, Andrew Sevener, Carter Lloyd Home, Rod Stokes, Maelyn Jarmon and Shawn Sounds.

Fans at home thought Clarkson’s review of Cherry’s performance was a bit harsh.

“Kelly basically told Kim Cherry she sucked in a nice way,” one fan wrote.

“I believe what Kelly just said to Kim Cherry was, ‘I wanna know if you’re a one-trick pony,’” another viewer added.

“OMG Kelly.. DRAG her,” another fan wrote. “We are indeed tired of the rapping thank you.”

I agree with Kelly about Kim. It’s meh pic.twitter.com/T835vMrUZS — michele krussell (@mlk8105) May 7, 2019

Aside from her work on The Voice, Clarkson is busy preparing to host her new daytime talk show series, which debuts in the fall. She is also recovering from a bout with appendicitis and having her appendix removed the same week she hosted the Billboard Music Awards.

“Your adrenaline kicks in when you’re in that kind of pain,” she told Access Hollywood about performing while ill. “It wasn’t until the very end of it, which was hours before the surgery, so I was fine. My assistant asked me how I was doing, and I just answered with tears. But it’s fine. But I’m a baby about it.”

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and 9 p.m. ET Tuesdays.

