‘The Voice’ Coach Adam Levine Slammed for ‘Crushing’ DeAndre Nico

Adam Levine is in hot water with The Voice fans after sending home DeAndre Nico in favor of Reagan Strange last week, despite Strange not having to sing during for her spot on the show.

The controversy began when Levine’s singers, Strange and Nico (along with Blake Shelton’s singer Dave Fenley) came in as the bottom three contestants at the end of last week’s performances. Strange, unable to sing due to illness, did not perform during the episode, while both Fenley and Nico did, but during the Instant Save, Levine advocated for Strange to receive the fan votes, not his other team member Nico.

“I have a very special relationship with Reagan … I’ve got to fight for my girl,” he said at the time, influencing fans to take his advice and send Nico and Fenley packing.

The move struck many as unfair, and fans took to Twitter to slam the Maroon 5 frontman for “playing favorites.”

One fan pleaded of the network on Twitter, “Hey NBC….You need a sit down with Adam Levine, A lot of people are extremely upset right now!!! #TheVoice”

“That was some real bulls— Adam just did,” another viewer commented. “Reagan should of sang, sick and all.. but to undermine deandres performance was real f—ed up #TheVoice #VoiceSaveDeAndre”

A third commented, “DeAndre sang his heart on that stage and Adam just crushed him. Come’on Adam. Messed up. #TheVoice”

“Adam is officially the worst coach on the planet. And how the hell is DeAndre supposed to work with a coach who literally just threw him under the bus???” another wrote. “I’m disgusted by Adam right now. #TheVoice #VoiceResults.”

After the initial outrage, The Voice coach addressed the controversy on Monday’s episode of the NBC show, telling fans, “It was a strange week, but it’s over now.” He also showed footage of himself and Strange FaceTiming with Nico, adding, “DeAndre’s my boy. I love him. We talked.”

Will his apology win fans back, however?

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

