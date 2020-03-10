‘The Voice’ Blind Auditions Part 4: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The Voice is prepared to continue through its audition rounds as the four judges build their roster of contestants. Monday night will see the fourth audition commence after Season 18 kicked off on Feb. 24.

The newest episode will premiere at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Viewers who won’t be watching the show on cable can also stream it on Hulu Live TV or Sling TV. Other options include catching it afterwards on on-demand or by recording the show on your DVR.

This season sees a new addition to the judges panel with Nick Jonas entering the fold. He joins the likes of Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

We’ve got an all new episode of @NBCTheVoice for you guys tonight at 8/7c. Here’s a little sneak peek of my diary video entry. @blakeshelton is always rushing me. #VoiceBlinds pic.twitter.com/KHTznEO52V — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) March 9, 2020

All of the judges have taken to social media in anticipation of the new episode.

Clarkson revealed a tidbit about what viewers can expect, writing in her tweet that, “there’s an artist I’m so excited for you to see!!”

When you remember that @NBCTheVoice is on in one hour on the East Coast 🤣🤣 Come watch y’all…there’s an artist I’m so excited for you to see!! pic.twitter.com/LmL0PEzSGh — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) March 9, 2020

It’s already gotten off to a competitive start especially between Shelton and his newest counterpart. During the premiere, Shelton broke out a new tactic, bringing out a puppy to win over a contestant.

“I was gonna try to play this cool and wait ’til the last minute, and then he turned his chair,” Shelton said, reports Entertainment Tonight. “So there’s no way I’m gonna let him get away with this. I wanna wait and see what he says and then I’m gonna come back and tear it all apart.”

Shelton has continued to do the most trash talking among his peers. He revealed that Clarkson has had a tough time on the season in getting singers to join her side, which is something he admits makes him “very happy.”

“She has a little tougher time this season getting people on her team than she’s ever had before,” he said via ABC Audio. “In fact, there was a day or two she was starting to get depressed, which made me very happy.”

The Voice airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on NBC.