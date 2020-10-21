'The Voice': Blake Shelton's King Outfit Has Fans Going Wild
While The Voice was forced to go the "at home" route towards the end of Season 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the coaches — Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend — are back in The Voice's studio for the blind auditions (rest assured that the show is taking necessary safety precautions to keep the coaches, contestants, and crew healthy). Of course, since they are able to meet up in person, albeit with a little bit of distance between them, the coaches are taking advantage of the fact that they can joke around with one another. On Tuesday night's episode, Shelton, the reigning Voice coach champion, even took things a step further by dressing up as a king. As you might have expected, fans quickly turned to social media to weigh in on "King" Shelton's new look.
The Voice's official Twitter account shared a behind-the-scenes clip of Clarkson, Legend, and Stefani talking about how they want to take the trophy back from Shelton after one of the contestants on his team, Todd Tilghman, won. Legend said, "I feel like he's had a few years of not winning and it may have humbled him a little bit." Stefani, who is in a relationship with Shelton, then replied with a laugh, "I don't think it's humbled him." Right on cue, Shelton entered the scene donning a robe and crown to complete his kingly look, prompting the rest of the coaches to react with shock.
.@BlakeShelton IS the undisputed King of #TheVoice. 😂👑 pic.twitter.com/t50Lo7PF1Z— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 21, 2020
For fans of The Voice, it isn't entirely surprising to see Shelton go the extra mile with his jokes. In fact, on Twitter, many of those very fans loved seeing the country king in action.
"Goofballs"
Ha! This is so fun! What a bunch of goofballs 🤣— Harmony Desroches (@hldesroches) October 21, 2020
It's clear that the Voice coaches have a ton of fun on the set of the series. As one fan put it, they, and specifically, Shelton, are a bunch of endearing "goofballs."
Winning Streak
Wow. King Blake is on a winning streak! 😆👏🏽 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/ZRbXIsV1Ve— Ryan Bartholomee (@RyanBartholomee) October 21, 2020
Shelton's king get-up may have given him the royal touch on Tuesday night's episode. Fans pointed out that the singer is on a clear winning streak after nabbing several contestants for his team during the blind auditions portion of the show.
True
He's King of the voice and King of @gwenstefani 's ❤heart https://t.co/RXXKcTOWtQ— 🇵🇭Alma V. (@AlmaVictoriano2) October 21, 2020
This fan is on board with calling Shelton the king of The Voice. But, they also noted that he's clearly the king of his girlfriend's heart, too.
Who's The Queen?
You are the King Blake but remember Kelly is the Queen.— Debbie (@dkesnger) October 21, 2020
Shelton may be the king of The Voice, but to many contestants, Clarkson is the queen. The American Idol alum has served as a coach on several seasons and even picked up a couple of wins in Seasons 14 and 15.
Loving It
THE WAY GWEN GRABS THE CAPE AT THE END BYE https://t.co/UfhT9aB5j1— 🪐 (@duasgwen) October 21, 2020
The coaches had plenty of fun with Shelton's king outfit. However, no one had as much fun as Stefani, who held his train as he exited the room.
In Agreement
He sure is 😂— Music&CoffeeLover🎶☕ (@MusicCoffeeLol) October 21, 2020
For many fans, Shelton is indeed the king of The Voice. So, it's safe to say that there were many viewers of the competition who were tickled pink to see the singer in his royal outfit.
King Status
King #BlakeShelton 😂♥️🎶 https://t.co/l8rzt0wQC6— Jackie Warren 🍁🍂🎃🙉🙈🙊 (@warrenkylady) October 21, 2020
Shelton's kingly moment definitely brought a dose of levity to the show. Based on all of the responses to the segment, fans would totally be on board with joining the singer's royal court.