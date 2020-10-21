'The Voice': Blake Shelton's King Outfit Has Fans Going Wild

While The Voice was forced to go the "at home" route towards the end of Season 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the coaches — Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend — are back in The Voice's studio for the blind auditions (rest assured that the show is taking necessary safety precautions to keep the coaches, contestants, and crew healthy). Of course, since they are able to meet up in person, albeit with a little bit of distance between them, the coaches are taking advantage of the fact that they can joke around with one another. On Tuesday night's episode, Shelton, the reigning Voice coach champion, even took things a step further by dressing up as a king. As you might have expected, fans quickly turned to social media to weigh in on "King" Shelton's new look.

The Voice's official Twitter account shared a behind-the-scenes clip of Clarkson, Legend, and Stefani talking about how they want to take the trophy back from Shelton after one of the contestants on his team, Todd Tilghman, won. Legend said, "I feel like he's had a few years of not winning and it may have humbled him a little bit." Stefani, who is in a relationship with Shelton, then replied with a laugh, "I don't think it's humbled him." Right on cue, Shelton entered the scene donning a robe and crown to complete his kingly look, prompting the rest of the coaches to react with shock.

For fans of The Voice, it isn't entirely surprising to see Shelton go the extra mile with his jokes. In fact, on Twitter, many of those very fans loved seeing the country king in action.