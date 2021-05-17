'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson Reuniting With 2 Former Contestants

✖

The Voice is set to receive a little blast from the past on Monday and Tuesday night's episodes. According to PEOPLE, coaches Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson will reunite with two of their former contestants, Ian Flanigan and Jake Hoot, for special duets that will take place during the show's live performances. Fans will recall that Flanigan, who competed on Shelton's team, was one of the finalists on Season 19 while Hoot, who was on Team Kelly, won Season 17.

Flanigan will take to the stage with Shelton on Monday night's episode. The duo will perform Flanigan's single, "Grow Up (feat. Blake Shelton)." In advance of his return to The Voice, the former finalist told PEOPLE that he was thrilled to get the chance to collaborate with his mentor once again. Flanigan said, "I am beyond grateful for any opportunity to share the stage with Blake again. He's been such a huge part of my growth and this process, I can't thank him enough. It's also an honor to be invited back to The Voice, feels great to return to perform my own music."

Such an honor to be back to share this stage tonight! Can’t thank you all enough for your support, keep streaming “Grow Up” (https://t.co/nmKFRn8tDc)!! Looking forward to rocking out with @blakeshelton & @NBCTheVoice band tonight, 8pm est. tune in for “Grow Up” live!#revivermusic pic.twitter.com/rYLDbZtMzo — Ian Flanigan (@IanFlanigan) May 17, 2021

Shelton also spoke with PEOPLE about their upcoming duet, telling the publication that Flanigan is the real deal. The "God's Country" singer explained, "The name of the show is The Voice because of singers like Ian. He has such a unique voice and I always loved his song choices and you just can't limit him to one genre. Can't wait for y'all to see what we have in store!" As for fellow Voice coach Clarkson, she will perform alongside her former team member, Hoot, on Tuesday's episode. The two will perform their duet, "I Would've Loved You." Like Flanigan, Hoot shared his excitement and gratitude about the opportunity to PEOPLE. He thanked Clarkson, in particular, for giving him the chance to perform their duet, which he helped write.

"It's so surreal that I get to not only sing on that stage again, I also get to sing with my coach, Kelly Clarkson, and we get to perform a song that I helped write," the Season 17 winner said. "I've got all the jitters and nerves from when I was there last, and I'm not even a contestant anymore! So pumped to be back, and I can't thank The Voice and Kelly enough for giving me this opportunity!"