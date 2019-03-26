‘The Voice’: Why Adam Levine Had the Most Successful Blind Audition Round

The Voice Season 16’s blind audition round is now over, and judge Adam Levine has emerged the most successful.

According to Gold Derby, Levine “acquired 12 artists from 20 chair turns,” which is “a 60 percent success rate.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The breakdown for the remaining coaches is as follows:

John Legend: 12 team members from 25 chair turns, a 48 percent success rate.

Blake Shelton: 12 team members from 26 chair turns, a 46 percent success rate.

Kelly Clarkson: 12 members from 28 chair turns, a 43 percent success rate.

For her part, Clarkson recently opened up about her approach to coaching, saying that she is “a hundred percent honest” with the singers, as reported by the Indy Star.

She went on to share, “I always say, ‘Even if you win this show’ – and Brynn and Chevel ended up winning – but even before they won, I was like, ‘(Winning) doesn’t matter. You have to work. I know plenty of people that have won shows (laughs).’ “

“I mean, I won [American Idol], and people thought overnight I was some kind of millionaire or something. And that was not the case,” she also said. “Everybody was plugging in our gear onstage, and we were playing state fairs, small clubs. We did that because you have to. It is a blessing to be on a show with that many viewers, and it is definitely an advantage, but it does not negate the fact that there is a lot of hard work coming.”

Brynn Cartelli, who Clarkson coached previously on The Voice, now opens for the singer on tour and has nothing but kind things to say about her mentor.

“What impresses me the most is how kind she is to absolutely everyone she comes across, no matter who they are,” the 15-year-old said about Clarkson. “I hear a lot about celebrities being entitled and unfriendly, but Kelly has definitely taught me that their behavior is their choice, and choosing to be kind to others is a win-win for everyone involved.”

Next up, Clarkson will be hosting her own daytime talk show, which is scheduled to air this fall. “I really want to create (something) where people feel like, even if they didn’t have that, there’s a least a place you can go, a place you can watch. I do dream pretty big with the show in that sense,” she said of her plans for the upcoming series.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.