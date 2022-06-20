'The View': Whoopi Goldberg Curses, and Some Viewers Are Up in Arms

Whoopi Goldberg has stared down controversy on The View before in recent years. She made some stunning comments about politics and butted heads with her co-hosts, including comments on the Holocaust that got her suspended by ABC. But on this week's episode featuring a discussion about parenting, Goldberg may have gone too far.

According to The Sun and a few angry fans, Goldberg let the curse words fly on Tuesday's episode, dropping the a-bomb while discussing parenting. "Sometimes you have to be an ass to be a parent," Goldberg says without hesitation.

The Sun dug in to cover the deluge of outrage from viewers of the show. One user online made the issue clear, saying, "Whoopi and Sunny's [Hostin] foul language was a bit much today." The curses didn't just stop there, with co-host Sunny Hostin joining in on the swear fest during a chat about gun issues.

"Between Whoopi using the word 'b-in' and Sunny [referring] to Republicans 'p-ing on her leg when it's raining' I had to turn off," another user wrote. "I know they're passionate about gun issues but this is daytime TV, not the Howard Stern show. Some people have kids home for the summer," a third added, dragging Howard Stern into the mix.

Some felt it was all right, though, and defended the EGOT winner's parenting advice and her attitude on-air. "LOVE Whoopi saying 'sometimes you have to be an ass to be a parent," one wrote, while another agreed. "Yep! Kids won't like all of your decisions but you gotta do what you gotta do."

Clearly, The View is off the rails for some viewers, and there might be some fellow hosts on the show who are feeling that too. Goldberg apparently had a little tiff with former CNN personality Ana Navarro. While she grew in fame due to her fiery attacks on Donald Trump during the 2016 election, Navarro may have met her match with Goldberg by stepping on her territory with the show.

During Thursday's episode, Navarro apparently cut in on Goldberg during a segment and tried to send the show to a commercial. "Maybe we talk a little bit more about that when we come back," Navarro told the Oscar-winning host. Goldberg didn't take kindly according to fans watching at home, hitting back with her own snip. "Oh, you wanna do this?"

The heat is on, folks! Who will survive the show if things get even more heated? Will the news slow to a halt if that comes to pass? It seems so.

Goldberg and her fellow co-hosts on The View don't have to do much to get the attention of those looking to stir the pot a bit. Do you need some creative thinking and leaps in logic to make it work? Definitely. Does sarcasm come through well in written form? Not at all. But the attempts are still there and that's admirable.