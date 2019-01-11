‘The View’ Stars Meghan McCain and Whoopi Goldberg Lose It During Segment Highlighting Controversial Remarks

Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain couldn’t help their emotions during a problematic segment on The View.

During Wednesday’s episode of the beloved talk show, Goldberg brought up the subject of popular French novelist Yann Moix speaking out in a recent issue of French Marie Claire, where he claimed to be “incapable” of loving a woman over the age of 50.

In his comments, first reported by Good Housekeeping, Moix also said that older women are “invisible” to him. Also saying that “the body of a 35-year-old woman is extraordinary” while “the boyd of a woman of 50 is not extraordinary at all.

The View co-hosts couldn’t help but note the fact the man saying all of these things about women, is himself a 50-year-old man.

Recognizing the silliness of the man’s argument, Goldberg started to laugh uncontrollably, as she commented on his age, “So you know how low everything is hanging on him,” before she started suggestively gesturing.

Goldberg’s actions immediately made McCain burst with laughter, leading Joy Behar to also join in on the fun.

“I would like to say to Yann Moix, erectile dysfunction is nothing to be ashamed of,” Behar added, which caused the studio audience to erupt in applause and laughter.

“You know, listen, a 25-year-old may put up with B.S.,” Goldberg added. “A 50-year-old woman will not, so that’s another reason you don’t want to mess with women over 50.”

“It was interesting to me, what we were saying during the ‘Hot Topics’ meeting,” co-host Sunny Hostin added. “I wonder if a lot of 50-year-old do feel that way… you do see this trend of older men dating younger women.”

“They’ll put up with it… I’m over 50 and I know I’m not playing with (him),” Goldberg said.

McCain gave her take on the comments, saying she does not understand why people would limit themselves when dating.

“Why cut yourself off on life and dating… People are dating,” McCain said. “I just don’t understand why you have to say things like that.”

“We’re not worried about people like him,” Goldberg said. “Women aren’t thinking about him, they are running corporations, they are running for office…”

Behar gave her take on why some men may think this way: “It’s probably something to do with evolution. They have all this sperm to spare. They don’t know what to do with it.”

The ladies decided that it probably had to do with men wanting to impregnate younger women, in an attempt to feel younger. In the end, however, Goldberg ended the discussion and lightened the mood with an adorable photo of another Frenchie bringing trouble — her daughter’s dog Limbo Louis.