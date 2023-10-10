'The Ultimatum's Roxanne and Antonio Share Update on Their Relationship, Marriage Plans (Exclusive)

Roxanne Kaiser and Antonio Mattei are opening up about where their relationship stands today following The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 2 reunion. The couple, who got engaged in the Netflix show's season finale, spoke to PopCulture.com about the ups and downs of their relationship both on and off the show, saying that what can be described as a "roller coaster" is also just "real life."

Despite revealing at the Season 2 reunion that she was not wearing her engagement ring, having taken it off the day after Antonio proposed, Roxanne told PopCulture she now is wearing her ring and "loving it." In fact, she and Antonio are "stronger than ever," making their appearance at the reunion "strange" to watch back.

"It was strange watching it back since then because things have been amazing. It looked like in that moment it wasn't," Roxanne explained. "That was a tough day. Since then, things have just been rolling. ... I feel like scenarios like this, and in times like this, it will either break your relationship or make it stronger because you have a lot coming at you."

With Roxanne and Antonio closer than ever and their wedding coming ever closer, Roxanne joked that she and her fiancé have been "switching roles," as Antonio has been struggling to find time to plan their nuptials while also opening up his own business. "I'm taking him to The Ultimatum Season 3," she teased. Despite how busy life has gotten following filming, Roxanne told PopCulture that she and her husband-to-be are in a "really awesome" place where they've met in the middle on a lot of things, and she's become "more willing to talk about love and try to be more affectionate and saying, 'I love you' more often."

Getting outside input on their relationship from viewers has been "tough," especially when Antonio said people accuse him of being a "victim" and in "an abusive relationship" with "no self-esteem." All that is "way off," he insisted, adding how much it bothers him when "people talk s-t about" Roxanne. "They don't know her. She's an amazing woman. There's a reason why I love her and there's a reason why I want to marry her," he explained. "Everyone just thinks that she's this self-obsessed, narcissistic, manipulative, rude person who thinks she's better than everybody, and it's just so far from the truth. That's the one thing that bothers me."

He added, "I think the best [saying] is like, 'If you've got some advice for me, or if we have a problem, text me. If you don't have my number then you don't know me well enough to be telling me anything.'" Even with all the outside noise, Roxanne doesn't regret her time on The Ultimatum and credits it with bringing her and Antonio to the place they are today. "It was tough and I learned a lot about myself, and it brought Antonio and I closer," she said. "So hell yeah, hell yeah. I'd go back [and] do it again." The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is streaming now on Netflix.