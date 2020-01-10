‘The Talk’ Co-Host Sharon Osbourne Has Words About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Right Now

Sharon Osbourne doesn’t think Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s decision to step back from their royal duties amid a move to North America is coming at a respectful time, The Talk co-host said on Thursday’s episode of the CBS daytime show. While Osbourne agreed that the couple “should be able to do what they want,” she had some problems with them breaking the news seemingly out of the blue to the other royals.

“However, his family are royal, for thousands of years,” she continued. “And to respect that family, you go to your family; you tell them how you feel; you say, ‘Let’s sort this out.’”

“The Queen has said that within the next 18 months she’s going to retire, which means that Harry’s dad, Prince Charles will be King,” Osbourne continued. “So, you know what, you wait until the Queen’s retired.”

Osbourne was incorrect on that count, as Clarence House has denied that the Queen will retire at age 95, saying in a public statement in December, “There are no plans for any change in arrangements at the age of 95 — or any other age.”

But the talk show personality also struggled with Prince Harry and Markle’s decision on behalf of 8-month-old son Archie.

“Remember one thing, Meghan, 38, has chosen to go through life without her family, just her mum,” she alleged. “Now, if you alienate your royal family, your child will grow up with just you and one grandma. And that is not a good idea for anyone.”

As for the way in which Markle and Prince Harry would make their mark across the pond, Osbourne guessed, “My prediction is, that she’ll [Markle] end up doing something with Oprah and Michelle Obama.”

Wednesday, the royal couple announced in a public statement that they would be making a “transition” this year in stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple announced. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” the statement continued. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

