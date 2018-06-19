‘The Proposal’ Is the ‘Best Worst Thing’ on TV, the Internet Agrees

The Proposal is officially America’s new guilty pleasure.

From the creator of The Bachelor, ABC’s new reality dating show premiered Monday, June 18 after an exciting all-new episode of The Bachelorette. Sold as a “soulmate pageant,” viewers couldn’t turn away from the new series, which promises a proposal at the end of a 60-minute time slot.

The show started off with mystery suitor Mike, a retired police officer, who sat behind a screen for most of the show, so as to stay hidden from the 10 potential suitors vying for his affection.

After a first impression round, the ladies of The Proposal stripped down to their skivvies to show off their bodies, and “be vulnerable,” as one bathing suit-clad woman put it.

The third round features the women asking their mystery man his “most pressing romantic questions” before looking for approval from a trusted family member.

The show may be undeniably bizarre, and the promise of a proposal may be filled with loopholes, but America had no problem balancing their issues with the new series with their love for the can’t-look-away quality.

They took to Twitter to commiserate.

#TheProposal is the best worst thing to ever happen to television — Matthew Tonis (@Tonis_The_Tiger) June 19, 2018

Am I watching #TheProposal?

Yes.

Do I hate myself?

Also yes. — Anna Libra (@Wheretomiss) June 19, 2018

Lord why am I watching this trash #theproposal show #thebachelorette — pettybachnation (@Pacheltheories) June 19, 2018

I’m here for the shitshow 🥂#TheProposal — Jessica Bishop (@TheJessentials) June 19, 2018

#theproposal is going to be the absolute stupidest thing I’ve ever watched, but you can bet that I’m going to watch the whole episode anyway — Kafui Sakyi-whatever (@KafuiSakyiaddo) June 19, 2018

if you think i’m gonna watch this ridiculous marriage pageant you are absolutely right. here i am. #theproposal — amanda (@mandamanda___) June 19, 2018

this show is honestly so stupid but like i’m watching it anyways we love prime time tv #TheProposal — 𝕥𝕣𝕚𝕟 (@trinitydude) June 19, 2018

Do I think it’s completely and utterly unrealistic and ridiculous to think someone can find their soulmate in one hour? YES. Am I going to watch anyways? YES. #TheProposal — Abbie Wright (@abbie_wright22) June 19, 2018

The Proposal airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC