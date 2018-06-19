Reality

‘The Proposal’ Is the ‘Best Worst Thing’ on TV, the Internet Agrees

The Proposal is officially America’s new guilty pleasure.From the creator of The Bachelor, ABC’s […]

The Proposal is officially America’s new guilty pleasure.

From the creator of The Bachelor, ABC’s new reality dating show premiered Monday, June 18 after an exciting all-new episode of The Bachelorette. Sold as a “soulmate pageant,” viewers couldn’t turn away from the new series, which promises a proposal at the end of a 60-minute time slot.

The show started off with mystery suitor Mike, a retired police officer, who sat behind a screen for most of the show, so as to stay hidden from the 10 potential suitors vying for his affection.

After a first impression round, the ladies of The Proposal stripped down to their skivvies to show off their bodies, and “be vulnerable,” as one bathing suit-clad woman put it.

The third round features the women asking their mystery man his “most pressing romantic questions” before looking for approval from a trusted family member.

The show may be undeniably bizarre, and the promise of a proposal may be filled with loopholes, but America had no problem balancing their issues with the new series with their love for the can’t-look-away quality.

They took to Twitter to commiserate.

The Proposal airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC

