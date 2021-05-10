The Miz's Father Pulls Hilarious Prank on WWE Superstar in 'Miz & Mrs.' Exclusive Clip

✖

The second season of Miz & Mrs. is currently airing on USA Network, and The Miz is having a hard time keeping up with his father. In an exclusive clip on Monday's episode, The Miz's father, George Mizanin, pulls a funny prank on his WWE Superstar son. Mizanin gets The Miz on the boat to enjoy some quality time fishing. However, as The Miz goes over to pull the anchor to move the boat, Mizanin kicks his son into the water.

The Miz is not too angry because he's not surprised by his father. At the start of the clip, The Miz is seen talking to his daughter Monroe about not being able to spend quality time with his father when he was younger. Back in April, The Miz talked to PopCulture.com about the things to expect about the next batch of episodes of the reality show.

"My dad has retired, and now he’s over the house a little bit more, which means, if you've seen my dad on previous episodes, he’s a lot to handle," he said. "...But then we have parents lurking over us telling us how to parent, and nobody wants to be told how to parent their kids. They want to do it on their own. Other issues that we’re dealing with is we look at our family, Maryse, myself, Monroe and Madison, and we just feel complete. We have to think about, 'OK, if we are complete, what do we do?'"

Maryse Ouellet, former WWE Superstar and wife of The Miz, also discussed how the family loves having fun. "There’s always something going on here, whether it’s with us, the kids, our jobs, or the parents," she said. "Every week is a new week. It’s just really our lives and really just what we go through what everyone else goes through. "We don’t have a problem making fun of each other, which is pretty interesting for a lot of people that know us in WWE because we’re villains. "We’re known to be really great villains. It’s interesting for a lot of people to see us now back at our house with our kids and see the interactions we have with our family because we’re definitely actors." Miz and Mrs. airs on Mondays at 11 p.m. ET on USA right after WWE's flagship show Monday Night Raw.