‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals ‘Touchy Feely’ New Clues About Bee, Monster and Peacock

The Masked Singer fans are another step closer to the identities of Bee, Monster and Peacock after being offered “touchy feely” clues as to which celebrity has been performing anonymously.

Before Ricki Lake was revealed to be the star behind Raven in Wednesday’s all-new episode, judges Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger got an up close and personal look at new clues as to who is behind Raven, Bee, Monster and Peacock.

With stars like Antonio Brown, Tommy Chong, Tori Spelling and Terry Bradshaw showing up earlier this season, there’s no telling who could be under those masks!

Here’s what we learned:

Bee, whom fans have hypothesized was Gladys Knight, told judges that things had been “all peaches and marmalade” in her career since she got the idea from her mom to form a group at her eighth birthday party. She also hinted that she had enjoyed singing other people’s music, “like I’m every bee, it’s all in me.” For her “revealing item,” the Bee showed the judges golden bakeware, explaining, “This is my second favorite thing to do.”

Peacock, whom fans think is definitely Donny Osmond, said that while in public he’s instantly recognizable as his “176-lb.” self, acting as a matador with technicolor flag in his initial clue package that the judges guessed could be a show of LGBT support, but Twitter guessed could be a nod to Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat, in which Osmond performed. His “revealing item” turned out to be a long brunette wig, that came with a cryptic message: “Because of this wig, I was thrown in jail.”

Monster, whom the internet thinks could be rapper T-Pain, hinted this week that his performances on The Masked Singer have started to heal “deep wound,” adding he has had his share of “dark days.”. For his “revealing item,” he showed the judges a set of headphones, explaining, “I make my best calls on this headphone.”

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.

Photo credit: FOX