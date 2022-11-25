'The Masked Singer': Snowstorm Is a Major Comedian

The Masked Singer Season 8, Episode 10 saw three contestants compete in the semi-finals. After months of sing-offs, Season 8 has come down to three acts: Harp, Snowstorm and Lambs. The wind was not blowing in Snowstorm's direction, though, as she was eliminated and unmasked on Thursday night's episode. Continue on to learn (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

After weeks of showstopping performances, Snowstorm was finally unmasked and revealed to be Nikki Glaser. She's known for her hit standup specials Perfect and Bangin', in addition to her reality show Welcome Home Nikki Glaser. She's also the host of HBO Max dating show FBOY Island and the podcast The Nikki Glaser Podcast.

Someone on the judges' panel got it right! Jenny McCarthy correctly deduced Glaser's identity. Everyone else was wrong, though. Robin Thicke guessed another comic, Whitney Cummings. Nicole Scherzinger went with the comedian line of thinking as well, picking Iliza Shlesinger. Ken Jeong was a little further off, thinking it was Kristen Wiig.

Glaser's reveal comes one after Ray Parker Jr. and Linda Blair were revealed to be Sir Bug a Boo and Scarecrow, respectively. Previously revealed celebrities for Season 8 are: Adam Carolla (Avocado), Chris Jericho (Bride), George Clinton (Gopher), George Foreman (Venus Fly Trap), Le'Veon Bell (Milkshake), Joey Lawrence (Walrus), Kat Graham (Robo Girl), Jerry Springer (Beetle), Gloria Gaynor (Mermaid), Mario Cantone (Maize), Daymond John (Fortune Teller), the Brady Bunch sons (Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams and Christopher Knight as the Mummies), Montell Jordan (Panther), Jeff Dunham (Pi-Rat), Chris Kirkpatrick (Hummingbird), Eric Idle (Hedgehog) and William Shatner (Knight).

How to Watch

When it's in-season, The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are made available on Hulu the following day.