'The Masked Singer' Season 5 Episode 10: Who Gets Unmasked?

The competition is back on The Masked Singer this week. After taking a week off for the Masky Awards, the Spicy Six — Robopine, Chameleon, Black Swan, Piglet, Yeti, and Russian Doll — will return to the stage to perform. But, of course, one of those individuals will be unmasked by the end of the episode. So, who will be the one to get the boot?

Since the competition has been going on for some time now, it's a little bit easier to speculate who might be going home based on their previous performances. Black Swan and Yeti appear to be two of the frontrunners in the competition, so it's safe to rule them out of Wednesday's unmasking. Additionally, Piglet and Russian Doll have also blown the judges away with their musical renditions (and surprising doll multiplications). As a result, they will probably make it through another week. That only leaves Robopine and Chameleon.

Chameleon certainly brings something different to the stage, as he brings the energy with his many hip-hop performances. Robopine has also been picking up steam throughout the competition, with the masked individual even noting that The Masked Singer has brought out a "new confidence" in him. Still, one member of the Spicy Six will be eliminated on Wednesday night despite all six of them proving to have what it takes to win the entire show. To wager a guess based on the strength of their performances in comparison with the other masked singers, Robopine could be the one to be unmasked. You can find out who actually gets unmasked when The Masked Singer airs on Fox at 8 p.m. ET. The episode will be available to stream live on FuboTV, which is offering a free trial to new users. As always, the episode will be available on Hulu the day after it airs.

Fans will likely be pleased to see that an unmasking will take place on Wednesday's episode. During the April 28 episode, the show featured the Masky Awards, which involved them handing out accolades for the performances that already took place during the course of the season. Although, the episode did provide more clues about the mysterious Cluedle-Doo. The masked individual has made a splash during the current season of The Masked Singer despite not even performing. In the previous episode, they shared that they have a connection to Mickey Rourke's Gremlin, who performed during Season 4 of the series. It's unclear exactly what that connection is, but viewers will likely learn even more about the figure in the upcoming episodes.

