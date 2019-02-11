‘The Masked Singer’: Peacock’s Wig Clue Could Confirm He’s Donny Osmond

Could the celebrity behind the Peacock costume on The Masked Singer be Donny Osmond? After last week’s revealing clues, many fans are convinced the longtime performer is the one with the stunning performances.

Although many fans have been on the fence as to whether they think the Peacock is Osmond or Neil Patrick Harris (the clues about the Peacock being a performer from a young age and a possible magician work well for both men), after hearing that the Peacock spent time in jail, most are now sure that Osmond is the one inside the costume.

When the Peacock was asked to show his personal item, which turned out to be a long, curly-haired, brunette wig, he gave a sly hint: “Because of this wig, I was thrown in jail,” he said.

While many fans have argued that Osmond has no such arrest on his record, those familiar with his career put the pieces of the puzzle together, realizing that he wasn’t talking about his literal self — but a character he once played instead.

One of Osmond’s most well-known roles as the titular character in Andrew Lloyd Weber’s Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat, seems to fit the bill for the wig. Not only does the biblical character tout a full head of long locks, but he’s also thrown into jail. Plus, the rainbow flag revealed during the Peacock’s latest clues package — which many took as a pointed sign to Harris, an openly gay man — could actually be Joseph’s technicolor dreamcoat.

Meanwhile, celebrity panelists and fans alike are still trying to guess who the Monster, Bee, Rabbit, Lion and Alien are. Many are convinced that rapper T-Pain is behind the Monster costume, which you can read up on here, and that legendary singer Gladys Knight is the Bee. Another popular theory posits that the Rabbit is JC Chasez of *NSYNC fame.

Most recently eliminated from the reality singing competition was the Raven, who was revealed to be Ricki Lake. Previously, Tori Spelling (Unicorn), Margaret Cho (Poodle), Terri Bradshaw (Deer), Tommy Chong (Pineapple) and Antonio Brown (Hippo) were eliminated and revealed.

The popular show, which has been raking in the ratings, was renewed for a second season at the end of January. “The response to The Masked Singer has been fantastic and we are thrilled to bring it back for another season,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, FOX Broadcasting Company said in a statement. “I am so happy to see a singing Peacock burst into pop culture! The Masked Singer is unique, bold, original and embraces the DNA of all the best Fox unscripted shows. We look forward to Season Two being even more fun, weird and wonderful than the first.”

New episodes of The Masked Singer air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.