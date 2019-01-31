‘The Masked Singer’: New Clues Revealed About Rabbit, Lion and Alien

The Masked Singer fans are one step closer to the celebrity identities of Rabbit, Lion and Alien.

As Unicorn was revealed to be 90210 actress Tori Spelling on Wednesday’s episode of the hit FOX show, fans also got another look at Rabbit, Lion and Alien as judges Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger gave their best guesses as to who was behind each elaborate costume.

In addition to Spelling, the celebrities who have been unmasked so far are Steelers player Antonio Brown, NFL legend Terry Bradshaw, comedian Tommy Chong and comedian Margaret Cho.

Here’s what we learned this week:

Rabbit, whom fans think could be *NSYNC star JC Chasez, continued with his mysterious hints about his identity, keeping his magician imagery going. But he added this week hints that had the judges thinking he could be a celebrity chef, including that the judges could “chew on” his performance.

When asked to present a “revealing item” about his identity, Rabbit presented judges with a magician kit, telling them, “It’s another way I like to impress an audience.”

Alien, whom the judges guessed this week could be Nicole Richie or La Toya Jackson, continued to tell the judges that despite being from a prominent family, she “always craved the simple life.” After Alien dropped a “That’s hot!” into her clue package, judges guessed Richie was the one behind the mask, that is until she presented the judges with a Muncie, Indiana, police badge as her item.

“This badge is not a prop,” she explained. “I’ve sworn to protect and serve.”

Lion, whom the judges thought could have been Spice Girls star Mel B, explained that while she had received negative feedback in the past, performing is her “destiny,” and that she was trying to be a “model of courage and vulnerability,” just like in her favorite movie, The Wizard of Oz.

“Tick tock, the twister is coming,” she added.

Lion confused the judges even further with her revealing item of a white scrunchie, explaining, “It’s a family heirloom.”

Even after all the celebrities of this season are unmasked, there’s more Masked Singer on the way, with FOX renewing the series for another season Wednesday.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.

Photo credit: FOX