‘The Masked Singer’: New Clues Revealed About the Semi-Finalists

The Masked Singer fans have a whole new slew of clues over which to ruminate after the Alien, Lion, Peacock, Rabbit, Monster and Bee performed together for the first time ahead of the semi-finals.

In Wednesday’s episode, before Alien was unmasked as La Toya Jackson, judges Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger picked apart all-new clue packages about the remaining singers, even getting some juicy details from the anonymous celebrities in person.

Here’s what we learned about the semi-finalists:

Monster, whom fans have guessed could be rapper T-Pain or Tiger Woods, revealed that growing up “down south,” he left a “dangerous” environment to live his life as a celebrity when his “gift” was discovered. “I was even winning awards,” he said of his ascent to fame, revealing that all of a sudden, people were saying he “wasn’t the real deal.” Performing on The Masked Singer, however, has him “all teed up” and “coming out swinging,” he teased.

Lion, whom the internet was convinced was Rumer Willis until her staunch denial, explained that she was discovered in the “cabaret” of Chicago, but came from a “bluegrass state” origin. With “true grit and a diamond heart,” Lion said she would “separate from the pack and build my own empire.” When asked for a moment of truth, Lion told the judges, “I have a subscription to a monthly murder mystery game.”

Peacock, whom has earned guesses of being Donny Osmond throughout the season, explained that as a “showbiz prodigy” at a young age, his career has taken him down “magical paths,” including performing on the stage, on-screen and hosting award shows. In a “moment of truth,” he revealed that his face has been tattooed on a person’s body before, leaving the judges more stumped than ever.

Rabbit, whom *NSYNC fans are pretty sure is JC Chasez, said that he spent years with others “pulling my strings,” saying that since separating from the pack, it’s been “nice to finally be the puppet master.” After growing up “hanging tough in the Sunshine State,” which the judges thought could be a New Kids On The Block reference, he revealed that he now has 17 tattoos on his body.

Bee, whom has drawn comparison to Gladys Knight from the start, had the judges on that same path after she referred to Tina Turner as a “very close friend.” The legendary singer did throw in some curveballs, however, making reference to Patti LaBelle by “bringing a new attitude,” asking if they thought she was “Superwoman” in reference to Knight or “proof that we don’t need another hero” as another nod to Turner. Adding in a “moment of truth” that she has 10 Grammys, fans scrambled to count their favorite guess’ total awards.

With talk show host Rickie Lake being unmasked as Raven last week, 90210 actress Tori Spelling hiding under the Unicorn mask, comedian Margaret Cho performing as Poodle, NFL legend Terry Bradshaw singing behind the Deer costume, comedian Tommy Chong living it up as the Pineapple and Steelers player Antonio Brown going home first as the Hippo, it’s clear the remaining performers could be anyone!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

