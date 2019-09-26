‘The Masked Singer’: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The Masked Singer is finally back! The Fox hit reality competition series returns Wednesday night for its anticipated second season, bringing a new slate of celebrities aiming to be the last one unmasked. The Season 2 premiere will be a two-hour event in which two stars will be unmasked. You won’t want to miss it.

The show is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Fans wit DVRs can record and watch the premiere later, but make sure the times set to record are correct so you don’t miss a second of the action. Viewers can also watch the premiere on demand, or stream it on Hulu or the Fox website the day after it airs.

The Masked Singer became a bona fide hit for Fox with the Season 1 premiere breaking viewership records for the network. Season 2 welcomes back host Nick Cannon, along with judges Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong. Joel McHale is also set to return the as a guest judge, along with Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog and Season 1 winner T-Pain.

Earlier this month Cannon teased the 16 celebrities set to participate in this season’s competition, saying that the multi-talented group has 140 films, 22 Broadway musicals, 22 gold records, 20 platinum records, six multi-platinum records, 31 Billboard No. 1 singles, 19 Emmy wins, 10 Grammy Awards, 10 Lifetime Achievement Awards, three Walk of Fame stars, 15 marriages and eight divorces under their belts.

The costumes the celebrities will be wearing this year are the Skeleton, Fox, Ice Cream, Eagle, Tree, Flamingo, Butterfly, Penguin, Leopard, Egg, Rottweiler, Flower, Thingamajig, Panda and Black Widow. Cannon revealed clues about each of the participating stars earlier this month..

After the season finale, executive producer Craig Plestis told THR Season 2 will be crazier than the show’s first season.

“When we went bizarre and went a little crazy, it worked, and we know that’s the secret ingredient that we’re going do for season two. So if you think this season was bizarre, just wait until you see Season 2,” he said. “What worked is really going for it with the costumes — go crazy with it, don’t play it safe. Have fun making it and letting everyone be involved with the party.”

“Part of what’s going on right now is there are many shows out there that are great — a lot of people are just a little too serious about some of them. Our show is not a serious show at all. It’s a fun party that you can come to each week and invite into your house, and that’s what we need in America — just to disengage a little bit,” Plestis added. “There’s so much crazy stuff going on, and this is a show you don’t have to worry about it. You can just worry about who’s underneath the Peacock mask, and who’s underneath the Monster mask.”

Who are you hoping to see on the show tonight? The Masked Singer premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.