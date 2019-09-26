‘The Masked Singer’ First Elimination Reveals Egg and Ice Cream

The Masked Singer is back with more mysterious performances for its second season, with 16 celebrities vying to win and keep their identities a secret for as long as possible. The anonymous contestants, dressed in elaborate costumes, are known as, Black Widow, Butterfly, Eagle, Flamingo, Flower, Fox, Ice Cream, Ladybug, Leopard, Panda, Penguin, Rottweiler, Skeleton, Thingamajig, Tree and Egg. Out of those competitors, eight competed on the series premiere: Butterfly, Ladybug, Rottweiler, Skeleton, Thingamajig, Tree, Ice Cream and Egg. Sadly, one of those did not survive past the first round.

Spoilers ahead for The Masked Singer’s Season 2 premiere.

The first episode was broken down into two brackets of competition. The first featured Butterfly versus the Egg and Thingamajig versus Skeleton. Egg and Skeleton lost their respective rounds, leading to a faceoff. Egg lost that battle and when on the end of the show, where he would unmask.

The second bracket featured Ladybug vs Rotweiller and Tree versus Ice Cream. Ladybug lost, as did Ice Cream. In their faceoff, Ice Cream was defeated.

Egg was the first to be unmasked, with Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy guessing Johnny Weir, Ken Jeong guessing Jonathan Van Ness, Nicole Scherzinger guessing Christian Siriano.

When the mask came off, Thicke and McCarthy were correct: The Egg was Johnny Weir.

Ice Cream was the second the be revealed. Jeong guessed PewDiePe, Scherzinger guessed EDM artist Marshmello, McCarthy guessed skater Rob Dyrdek, and Thicke guessed Deadmau5.

It was then shown that Ice Cream was really game streamer Ninja.

“I just wanted to step outside my comfort zone,” Ninja told host Nick Cannon, adding that he and his wife loved Season 1.

The online personality also shared a brief statement to his Twitter after his elimination, that it was a “scary” act to take on, but he was glad he pushed his own boundaries.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

