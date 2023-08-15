'The Love Experiment' Brings the Dating App Experience to Life for 3 Friends (Exclusive)

Best friends Marcia, Paige and Tamara are embarking on the ultimate dating experience on The Love Experiment, MTV's new dating reality show that brings the dating app experience to life with a literal "hall" of eligible men. Prior to the Tuesday, Aug. 15 series premieres of The Love Experiment, the trio of singles opened up about their unique search for love in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com.

Tamara, 30, "immediately fell in love with" the concept of The Love Experiment, which allows the women to see and discuss the eligible bachelors amongst themselves before agreeing to go on a date. "I think I just really like the idea of just looking to my left and looking to my right and Paige and [Marcia were] there – it was like good angel or bad angel," she joked. "Because all of us have different takes on different situations, so it was just good to have them right there."

Not only was filming a dating show with their best friends a blast, but it also provided a level of support that was invaluable. "I think when we needed each other, we were there for each other at the right moment," said 27-year-old Paige. Marcia, 30, agreed, "I was so glad to have them there every step of the way. I can't imagine just doing this by myself."

Dating on The Love Experiment was a transformative experience. "For me it was definitely an eye-opener. It made me just look [at] and respect men in a different light, and just not always put my wants and needs out there," Tamara explained, adding that the whole show was "so different, because we really brought a dating app to life when you think about it."

Paige praised her friends, as well as The Love Experiment's resident relationship expert, The Spicy Life CEO & Founder Mari "Spicy Mari" Waugh, for helping her with "not putting all [her] eggs in one basket" and making her realize that the key to understanding the men more was truly understanding herself. "I mean, this experience was literally once in a lifetime," she gushed. "[There's] nothing else like this." The Love Experiment premieres Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.