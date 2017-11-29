‘The Little Couple’ Discovers the Downside of Decorating for Christmas Early

The Little Couple family is realizing quickly that they may have decorated for Christmas a bit early.

After decorating the tree last night, Zoey woke up and asked if Santa came… LOL Only 30 more days till Christmas #littlecouple A post shared by Jennifer Arnold (@jenarnoldmd) on Nov 26, 2017 at 6:50am PST

Dr. Jen Arnold, her husband Bill Klein, and children Will and Zoey are spending their first Christmas at their house in St. Petersburg, Florida after Arnold was offered a new job this summer.

Excited about their new home, the family set up their Christmas tree shortly after Thanksgiving, but what they didn’t count on was the excitement the move would cause their kids.

“After decorating the tree last night, Zoey woke up and asked if Santa came…” Arnold captioned a picture of the 6-year-old examining the family tree. “LOL Only 30 more days till Christmas.”

Can’t wait to trim this tree! #newhouse #littlecouple #christmastree A post shared by Jennifer Arnold (@jenarnoldmd) on Nov 25, 2017 at 4:08pm PST

Arnold also shared a photo of Will, 7, hugging his little sister in front of the tree prior to its decoration, both kids looking awash in Christmas spirit.

“Can’t wait to trim this tree!” she wrote, adding the hashtag “#newhouse.”

The family used the hiatus from their TLC show to move from their home in Texas to Florida in June.

But the family had some bad timing, moving into their $2.1 million home just before Hurricane Irma hit and they were forced to evacuate.

“I have a history, and it’s getting a little weird about hurricanes following me,” Arnold wrote on Instagram at the time. “My family calls me a hurricane magnet. But I have been followed by hurricanes in Orlando, Miami, Pittsburgh, Houston, and now St. Petersburg.”

Fortunately, the family’s new house didn’t suffer major damage and the family was able to move back quickly.

The Little Couple airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.