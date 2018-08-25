‘The Hills’: Why Lauren Conrad Is Skipping Revival Season

Lauren Conrad will not be making a return to The Hills for its reboot season, but it has nothing to do with how she feels about her former co-stars.

The Hills: New Beginnings was announced during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards as original cast members Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Jason Wahler, Justin Bobby, Stephanie Pratt and Frankie Delgado made an appearance together on the award show’s red carpet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to TMZ, Conrad has no bad blood with the cast of the series, but is too busy running her business ventures to film for the new reality show, slated to be released in 2019.

The report comes as sources previously told PEOPLE that Conrad has other priorities and is not interested in returning, though she wishes the cast the best.

“She’s in a different place in her life,” the source said. “But she wants everyone to enjoy themselves. She wishes everyone the best.”

“She loves being a mother and focusing on her family and on her work,” the insider added. “She has a very full and happy life.”

After saying goodbye to The Hills, Conrad became a lifestyle guru, starting a website and fashion line for Kohl’s. She’s also mom to 13-month-old son Liam with husband William Tell.

Kristin Cavallari will also likely not be a regular on the rebooted series as she is currently leading her own E! Reality show, Very Cavallari, which follows her life and business in Nashville.

A teaser for the series aired Monday on MTV with Stephanie saying off-camera, “It’s like we’re all growing up. It’s weird.”

Original cast member Brody Jenner is also in talks to join the reboot, as the cast is reportedly eager to see Conrad’s old flame back on the show.

“Everybody wants Brody to come back,” a source told The Hollywood Reporter. “He was such a big part of the show. It truly wouldn’t be the same without him.”

The Hills: New Beginnings will focus on many of the original cast members as they live their lives in Los Angeles.

Spencer and Heidi, who brought their baby boy Gunner to the red carpet, have been advocates of a revival for quite some time, celebrating the news on Monday on Twitter.

“Keep faith and stay humble and one day it’s gon be ok, wake up and I’m thinking about every way I can go get it,” he wrote on Twitter and Instagram after the announcement was made, quoting “Motivation” by JayDaYoungan.