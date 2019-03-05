‘The Hills’ Reboot Premiere Date Leaked in Cosmopolitan Magazine

The reboot of The Hills was announced in August, and while MTV had not officially announced when the series would arrive on screens this year, it seems those beans have been spilled in the latest issue of Cosmopolitan.

The magazine’s April cover features original The Hills stars Whitney Port, Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge on the cover along with series newcomer Mischa Barton, and the accompanying article shares that the series will premiere on April 15.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Titled The Hills: New Beginnings, the reboot will feature the show’s original cast members Port, Montag, Patridge, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Spencer Pratt and Stephanie Pratt, In addition, new faces including Barton, Kaitlynn Carter, Jennifer Delgado, and Ashley Wahler will also appear.

The article also addressed the absence of Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari who are not appearing on the reboot for different reasons. Conrad is now a lifestyle guru who wants to focus on her family, and Cavallari headlines her own E! reality show, Very Cavallari, alongside husband Jay Cutler.

“The current cast members seem more than happy to leave LC and Kristin in the past,” the article reads before quoting Port, who said, “They’re not part of the storyline.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that Conrad’s priorities have changed since her time on reality television and that she has nothing but good wishes for her former castmates.

“She’s in a different place in her life but she wants everyone to enjoy themselves,” the source said. “She wishes everyone the best. She loves being a mother and focusing on her family and on her work. She has a very full and happy life.”

Another source told PEOPLE that Cavallari is also excited for her friends.

“She can’t do the show because she has a contract with E!” the insider explained. “But she’s still close with Heidi [Montag] and Spencer [Pratt] and is excited for them.”

Port also offered a few details about the revival in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, admitting that she’s a bit nervous to return to reality television now that she has a family.

“Initially, I was scared,” she said. “I had reservations at first because I have a family now and more to protect than when I was 25 years old. I really had to think about it.”

Still, the designer noted that she’s “nervous, but also excited.”

Thanks to Cosmopolitan, we now know that The Hills: New Beginnings will premiere on MTV on Monday, April 15.

Photo Credit: MTV