‘The Hills’: Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter Break up, Reveal They Were Never Legally Married

The Hills star Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter are no longer together, a year after they married. However, the two never legally tied the knot and Carter has already moved out of the home they shared together. It turns out that they never had an official ceremony after they had a wedding in Indonesia last summer.

Sources told TMZ that the couple is “done” and Carter moved out of their home. Carter wanted a baby and to legally marry Jenner, but he was not interested and they split. Jenner and Carter had a big celebration on the island of Hiki Sumba in June 2018, with several friends and a big firework show. The ceremony made headlines after Jenner’s dad, Caitlyn Jenner, attended a gala in Austria instead of his son’s wedding.

TMZ confirmed the couple never got a marriage license in the U.S. Jenner has also been seen without the ring he put on during the Indonesia ceremony. Jenner, 35, and Carter, 30, met in 2013 and got engaged in 2016. Their Indonesia ceremony reportedly had a guest list of just 50 close friends and family, including Jenner’s brother Brandon and mother Linda Thompson.

When the couple returned to the U.S. from the ceremony, TMZ asked them if they would share any videos with Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashian family, even though none of them came.

“They should have gone if they wanted to see it,” Carter said.

“If they want to see a video, if they ask for one, sure, we’ll send them a video,” Jenner diplomatically added.

Although Jenner was reportedly hurt by his father missing the wedding, he later told PEOPLE he was not surprised.

“It was a big disappointment… especially considering that she had known about the wedding for a year,” Jenner said.

He later added, “I wasn’t surprised… I’m pretty used to her doing that sort of thing.”

Jenner also said he never got RSVP responses from his half-sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

“We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back,” he said. “Well, they’ll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there.”

Jenner has been starring in reality shows since 2005, making his debut in The Princes of Malibu. He also starred in The Hills, Bromance and Sex with Brody. This year, he returned to The Hills in MTV’s revival series, The Hills: New Beginnings.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs on MTV Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

