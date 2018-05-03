‘The Hills’ Alum Doug Reinhardt Files for Divorce After Wife Beats Him With His Own Crutch

Former cast member of The Hills, Doug Reinhardt has filed for divorce following a gruesome beating involving a crutch.

Just two days after his wife used his own crutch to beat him while he was recovering from knee surgery, The Hills alum Doug Reinhardt has filed for divorce from Natalie Sutton, his wife of just six months.

TMZ first reported that Sutton had been arrested in Paradise Valley, California in the early hours of Saturday morning and charged with a class 1 misdemeanor charge for criminal damage and a class 1 misdemeanor charge for assault.

Paradise Valley Police later confirmed the news to E! News, stating “Natalie Sutton was booked into Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Fourth Ave. Jail on the early hours of April 28, 2018. Her report indicates a class one misdemeanor charge for criminal damage and a class one misdemeanor charge for assault, both classified as domestic violence.”

It is not yet clear if Sutton has entered a plea to the charges.

According to reports, Reinhardt, who is recovering from an ACL operation, had been relaxing on a couch in their Paradise Valley, California hotel room after returning from dinner with Sutton when Sutton suddenly “went ballistic” and began swinging Reinhardt’s metal crutch at his head and injured knee.

The incident left Reinhardt injured and bloodied, though he managed to call authorities, who arrest Sutton on the spot.

Sutton was later released that day and ordered not to go near Reinhardt.

On Monday, April 30, Reinhardt filed for divorce.

Reinhardt, who married Sutton in October, previously dated Paris Hilton for 14 months before calling it quits in 2010. He had also previously dated Amanda Bynes, though their relationship ended in 2009. In 2013, he became engaged to Allie, though the pair never made it down the aisle.

Reinhardt appeared on The Hills, the popular MTV reality series that was a spin-off of Laguna Beach, from 2008 to 2009.

Aside from his stint on reality TV, the 32-year-old played baseball for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, signing with the team as their 10th round pick straight out of high school, and the Baltimore Orioles in 2008.