'The Dr. Oz Show' Renewed for Seasons 13 and 14 Ahead of Monday's Premiere

The Dr. Oz Show has been renewed for Seasons 13 and 14, Fox Station Group revealed Monday ahead of the premiere of the talk show's 12th season on Sept. 14, launching amid the coronavirus pandemic. Starring cardiothoracic surgeon and author Dr. Mehmet Oz, the long-running talk show will air throughout the 2022-23 season.

"I’m honored to have our long-term partners continue to support our mission to keep America healthy while providing context and analysis of complicated information in this unprecedented time," Dr. Oz said in a statement. The talk show personality and his crew first began filming the show remotely in March after a staffer reportedly contracted the coronavrus. Page Six reported at the time that showrunner Amy Chiaro had emailed staff alerting them that one employee had tested positive for COVID-19 after showing "subtle" symptoms.

Since the coronavirus hit the U.S., The Dr. Oz Show has produced 55 original shows and reached 22 million viewers at the height of the pandemic. "We are so excited to be back in Season 12 with all new shows focused on the issues viewers care most about – from providing Oz’s take on breaking COVID-19 news to stories of racial injustice to bias in healthcare to big newsmaker and celebrity interviews," Chiaro said in a statement Monday. "This is our most impactful season ever."

Earlier this month, PEOPLE reported Dr. Oz had resumed filming in the studio, located in the CBS building in New York City, with a limited number of crew members for the first time since March. Adhering to safety guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no live studio audience this season, and staffers who are not necessary for filming will continue to work from home for the foreseeable future. A rep for Dr. Oz told the magazine added that staffers are constantly being tested for COVID-19, and the set has been completely redone. Oz will also have a full studio located in his home to be used if necessary.

Oz has come under criticism over the past few months for comments he made about the coronavirus that have been widely denounced by scientists and medical professionals studying the virus. In April, he suggested that up to three percent of children dying would be an acceptable amount for reopening the schools in a discussion with Sean Hannity on Fox News. "Let’s start with things that are really critical to the nation where we think we might be able to open without getting into a lot of trouble," he said. "I tell you, schools are a very appetizing opportunity." After a wave of backlash, Oz walked back his statements on Twitter, writing, "I’ve realized my comments on risks around opening school have confused and upset people, which was never my intention. I misspoke."