‘The Challenge’ Star Goes Blind in One Eye After Champagne Cork Mishap

The Challenge is set to air it’s new season, but before the competition series hit the screen, some news was revealed about a devastating injury. Theo Campbell, who finished second in The Challenge: War of the Worlds, revealed he suffered a very serious eye injury. The incident occurred off-screen and not on the show. Theo shared that he is now fully blind in one eye after a cork shot directly in his right eye.

“So yeah basically 2 eye surgeries later after a really unfortunate accident, I’ve lost all vision in my right eye as it got split in half, who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me,” Theo posted on Instagram.

He added, “I still have 1 eye left, looking at the bright side of things.”

The accident reportedly occurred while on vacation in Ibiza with his girlfriend, Kaz Crossley, who shared a post on her Instagram story saying he had just got out of surgery.

Numerous members of The Challenge responded to his post on Instagram.

Kam Williams commented, “[Oh my god] so sorry to hear that! Sending love!”

Dee Nguyen, who also was a rookie with Theo last season, replied, “Sorry to hear that Theo! I’m glad you have your loved ones close. Sending you love!”

Westin Bergmann joked, “I don’t understand how you just spent a year jumping off speeding semi trucks and running ultra marathons but a champagne cork got ya. I’m very sorry to hear and I wish you a speedy recovery.”

Cara Maria Sorbello, who was his partner in his lone season on The Challenge, also chimes in, “What the hell happened partner?! Holy f— no! Sending you love you [expletive] warrior!”

Theo also appeared on Love Island in his home country, England, before the series was brought to America this year. He is set to appear on the new season of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2.

Campbell also represented England in the Olympics as a member of its track team.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 will premiere on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.