'The Challenge' Star Engaged to Partner

✖

The Challenge alum Nicole Zanatta had some exciting news to share with her fans recently. On March 21, Zanatta shared that she proposed to her girlfriend, Lauren, per PEOPLE. She shared the news by posting a video of the moment in which she popped the question.

In Zanatta's video, which was set to a rendition of Paramore's "Still Into You," she can be seen showcasing the romantic setup that she put together for her partner. She decorated the area with heart and diamond-ring-shaped balloons, a heart that she put together with York peppermint patties, and a sign that appeared to read, "Will you marry me?" Lauren got emotional after seeing the display, but managed to let Zanatta know that she accepted her proposal after she got down on one knee.

"Every now and then the man upstairs sends someone down that is just really really good," Zanatta captioned the video. "I am so happy that we're embarking on this journey together [and] I still can't believe you're my fiancé!" Zanatta's fellow Challenge stars were so excited for her major milestone. Tori Deal commented on the post to write, "Aweeee SOOOOO SWEEEEETTT MAKES MY HEART MELT." The Challenge and Teen Mom OG star Cory Wharton posted some applause emojis and wrote, "congratulations." Days after sharing the news, Zanatta took to Instagram again to thank everyone for their congratulatory messages.

"We just want to say a huge thank you to each and every one of you who welcomed the news of our engagement with kind words & warm wishes," she wrote, captioning photos of herself, Lauren, and their dog posing amid the engagement setup. "We love you all very much & thank you for all the support as well! I get to marry this beauty & Jameson is lucky to have her as his other mommy… how lucky are we!"

Zanatta most recently appeared on The Challenge: Double Agents. Prior to that appearance, she went on MTV's Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love. During the course of the season. Zanatta found herself in the midst of drama concerning her on-again, off-again relationship with fellow Challenge star Laurel Stucky. While the pair tried to get to the root of their problems, they ended up going their separate ways. Zanatta ended up leaving the season with her ex-girlfriend Ashley Cesar, but they split in late 2020.