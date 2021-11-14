‘The Challenge’: Ashley Mitchell Speaks out Again on Unceremonious Exit as Controversy Continues

The most recent episode of The Challenge featured one rather unceremonious exit. At the end of Wednesday night’s episode, host TJ Lavin announced that Ashley Mitchell had been disqualified from the show after breaking a “rule.” Neither Lavin nor MTV has offered up any further details on her removal. But, since then, Mitchell has taken to social media to speak out on the matter.

In a series of tweets, Mitchell acknowledged the circumstances surrounding her exit. While she did not explicitly say why she was removed from the competition, she did write that she has not tried to “defend” her actions nor will she in the future. She went on to write that she has not looked for “sympathy” and that she hasn’t even talked about what happened.

https://twitter.com/mtvashleybrooke/status/1459556649304301573?s=21

Mitchell then touched upon the fact that some of her co-stars, including Tori Deal and Devin Walker-Molaghan, have taken to social media in recent days in order to defend Josh Martinez. It has been widely rumored that Mitchell got into some kind of argument with Martinez that ultimately led to her removal from the game. Mitchell continued, “I will never stick up for my idiotic words and actions but I will die on this hill knowing my actual self and heart are not the narrative the gang is trying to portray.” She ended her Twitter thread by writing, “And OF COURSE!!! I don’t expect my friends to stand up for my ugly behavior, although I have stood up for others gross actions.”

Mitchell’s comments come days after her removal played out on The Challenge. She was part of the winning team for the episode. However, when it came time for the team to deliberate on who they would be throwing into the elimination, she was nowhere to be seen. Later on, Lavin told the other competitors, “As you’ve seen, Ashley is no longer at headquarters. Ashley has broken one of our rules. Because of that, Ashley is no longer able to stay in the game. She has been deactivated. She is no longer able to continue in this game for the rest of the season.”

After the episode aired, Mitchell issued a message to viewers, which began, “Rules are rules and I respect @mtv and TJs call.” Even though the circumstances surrounding her removal are murky, the reality star did tease that this might not be the last you’ve seen of her. The MTV personality continued, “The best apology is changed behavior [heart emoji]. See you next time.”