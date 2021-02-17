'The Challenge' Alum Says 'Jersey Shore' Star Snooki Slighted Her

✖

The Challenge alum Angela Babicz reveals her first time meeting Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi did not go as she had hoped. In a new YouTube video, Babicz shares how she met Snooki along with the rest of the Jersey Shore cast on the set of TRL and admits that what started as an exciting "out-of-body experience" ended in disappointment. "I had flown from South Africa from filming The Challenge to LA and then literally 12 hours later I had to fly from LA to New York on a red-eye. I was so so tired from traveling. I looked super crazy but I was so excited to film TRL and when I met a few of the cast members, everybody was super nice except for Snooki," she said before laughing. "She didn't want to shake my hand, this was pre-covid, she was kind of annoyed that I was there. I think I was filling in for J-Wow because she couldn't make it."

She continued, "She was super rude and then I guess she didn't want me hanging out with them before the show so I had to go into a separate dressing room to wait and she didn't realize that I could hear her talking about me. It was so so awkward because then I had to go on stage with her and do the show with her –– and she was fine on stage." Babicz went on to share that she also posted a photo of herself along with the other castmates ("Snooki, Ronny, maybe Vinny") as they all laughed on the couch together on Instagram, but was snubbed by Polizzi shortly after. "She posted the same picture but she cropped me out. I just remember being so disappointed meeting her because I had been watching her for so many years and she just wasn't friendly," she said.

I remember this day to a tee and I’m not sure how i wasn’t friendly? I thought she was chill. https://t.co/aekhHAkopF — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) February 17, 2021

One Twitter user shared the video on the social media site adding, "I would’ve felt horrible meeting one of my childhood “idols” Snooki and for her to treat someone like that is a turn off. I’m now glad JSFamilyVacation did the choice to continue without her." Snooki responded to the comments after they were brought to her attention, acknowledging that she "remembered this day to a tee" but was unsure as to how she possibly offended Babicz. "I thought she was chill," she said.