'The Challenge': 3-Time Winner Reveals Why He Won't Return

The Challenge may have lost one of its strongest competitors, three-time champion Jordan Wiseley, and the absence is for a specific reason. Wiseley shared on YouTube during a discussion with writer and podcast host Danny Pellegrino about his Challenge career and his past relationship with Tori Deal, a fellow competitor on the MTV reality series. Wiseley explained that he would only return to The Challenge in the future if ex-fiancée, Deal, wasn't a part of the same season.

Pellegrino asked Wiseley about reconsidering a come back to the Challenge, even sharing that the Challenge did contact him to be on the upcoming Season 37 following his break-up from Deal. The idea of going on the show alongside his ex was not in the cards for Wiseley. He has appeared on the show in the past and has won three seasons (Battle of the Exes 2, Dirty 30, and War of the Worlds 2), he didn't take part in filming The Challenge: Double Agents, which wrapped its season in early May. However, Deal, his then-fiancée did compete on the season, falling short of the win thanks to an elimination loss to Aneesa Ferreira.

"I'm not going back with Tori," Wiseley said. He added that it wasn't because of anything he has against his former fiancée, but he does not want the show to present their own narrative about their current relationship. Wiseley explained, “It’s not because I have a personal vendetta against them. It’s just that I know how television works." The MTV personality also mentioned that the show "can, do, and will" control the narrative surrounding himself and Deal if they are ever on another season together.

Wiseley and Deal became engaged during the course of filming War of the Worlds 2. In November 2020, they announced that they had parted ways. On Instagram, Wiseley wrote that they had broken up but that they will remain friends. He added about their split, "Unfortunately, we weren’t able to escape the pressures that come with being in a very public relationship and despite any rumors that have been started, our separation is not because of any bs “scandal”. We are just two people who love each other deeply but are both battling with our own struggles and happiness."