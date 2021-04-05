'The Blended Bunch' Family Laughs Through Triple Potty Training Chaos in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Erica and Spencer Shemwell can see the potty training finish line ahead, but there are still three little ones left before they can throw their diapers aside. In PopCulture's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of The Blended Bunch, the newlywed parents of 11 kids work on bathroom skills with Erica's kids, 5-year-old Amelia and 3-year-old Caleb, and Spencer's youngest, 4-year-old Bexley.

When the alarm goes off that indicates it's time for everyone to use the bathroom, Erica and Spencer rally the little ones for potty time, praying that they are almost done with this stage of their life. "We are so close to being finished potty training Amelia and Bex and Caleb," Erica tells the camera. "Like, so close." Spencer chimes in, "It's gonna be so nice to not have any kids in diapers," turning to his wife and asking, "Can you imagine how much money we're gonna save?"

Erica counters that it's the time she'll enjoy getting back most, noting of the major milestone, "This is 12 years of diapers coming to an end. I mean, this is kind of an epic thing." When Spencer agrees they need to celebrate, his wife teases, "No, no, I need to go celebrate. You can watch the kids."

Singing the potty time song and doing the "pee dance," Erica and Spencer try to wrangle the kids as they use the bathroom and wash their hands. The two parents do their best to keep a straight face during Bexley's turn on the toilet as the toddler repeatedly asks his stepmom to check his progress, but can't help but laugh as he pleads earnestly, "Erica, can you see if the poop is on my butt?"

"Yeah, this is not how I imagined I'd be spending my lunch break," Spencer quips as he warns his son not to hurt himself with his concerted efforts. In the end, he's successful, and there are cheers all around as his parents encourage him to keep up the good work. The trio of little ones does seem determined to leave diapers in the dust, all answering a producer asking if they liked using the toilet better than using their diaper vehemently with the former. As for why they have that preference, Bexley answers simply, "Underwear." Erica and Spencer have been through this potty training rodeo 11 times collectively now, but can't help but laugh at how much their lives center around the bathroom when a producer tells them that it was time to "move on from poops." Erica laughs, "Oh my goodness." The Blended Bunch airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.