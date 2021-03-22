'The Blended Bunch': Erica Shemwell Struggles Comparing Herself to Husband's Late Wife in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Erica Shemwell is trying to handle her complicated feelings about husband Spencer's late wife as the grandmother of his four kids comes to visit the newly-blended family in a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's The Blended Bunch episode. Erica and Spencer both have felt the pain of losing a spouse, meeting and falling in love in an online widower support group after she lost her husband to cancer and he lost wife Aimee to a car crash.

"My wife, Aimee, passed away three years ago," Spencer explains in the episode preview. "Since Aimee's passing, I've gotten really close to [Aimee's mom] Rachel. She is like a mom to me; I really look at her as a mother figure, and we all just can't wait. We're excited to see [Aimee's family] — can't wait 'til they get here."

Their similar experiences have definitely given the couple a greater understanding when it comes to blending their family of 11 kids into one, but that doesn't mean there aren't insecurities that creep in for Erica when it comes to spending time with Aimee's family. As Spencer takes some of the kids in the car to pick up their grandma, Erica tries to make things perfect for the family's arrival.

Life with Erica's kids — 12-year-old Landon, 10-year-old Emma, 9-year-old Lily, 8-year-old Sophie, 6-year-old Tanner, 5-year-old Amelia and 3-year-old Caleb — as well as Spencer's children — 12-year-old Braydon, 8-year-old Harper, 6-year-old Avery and 4-year-old Bexley — is certainly not the tidiest, which is part of the anxiety Erica has prepping the house for such important guests.

"I always get a little nervous when Rachel comes to town, because we still have a new relationship, and I'm still getting to know her, and she's still getting to know me," Erica tells the camera. "I wanna make sure that she is happy with how things are here at our home when she comes and visits, and so there's a little bit of pressure to make sure everything's ready."

Aimee's legacy as a wonderful wife and mother is a lot to live up to, Erica continues, and while she doesn't want to replace her in any way, she also wants to make sure she's not a disappointment. "Anytime anybody talks about Aimee, whether it's Spencer or Rachel ... they're like, 'Aimee was the epitome of a mother. She was born to be a mother.' It's just this weird limbo where you want to be good — I'm not in competition with her, I don't wanna be a better mother than her, because that's ridiculous to say, but I don't want to not live up to her potential at least." The Blended Bunch airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.