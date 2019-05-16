Reality

‘The Bachelorette’: Tyler’s Dance Routine Draws Some Strong Reactions

Season 15 of The Bachelorette aired on Monday with Hannah Brown as the leading lady. Out of the 30 bachelors competing for her heart, one may just dance his way into her arms.

Tyler, who’s from Jupiter Florida, is a general contractor who loves to dance!

“I’m not your average contractor,” the 26-year-old said on the season premiere. “I love to dance, I was like two classes away from being a dance minor at Wake Forest.”

“It just puts you out there and you’re vulnerable and it’s just what I love to do,” he continued.

Then Tyler grouped he and Kevin Bacon in the same category.

“Me and Kevin Bacon are like offspring when it comes to dancing,” he added.

Twitter reaction was all over the grid after seeing Tyler dance his way through an empty house.

Someone else said that’s how it feels when you put together an item from IKEA — in all fairness, they aren’t wrong.

But others weren’t so fond of his twinkle toes.

One Bachelorette watcher said she “cringed” at his dance moves.

Another Bachelorette compared him to a character on a popular Fox show — he wasn’t the only one being compared to a film or T.V. show character.

One user even referenced his dancing to the popular movie Footloose.

Tyler seems to be super happy that Brown is The Bachelorette.

“I am so stoke Hannah B’s gonna be The Bachelorette,” he admitted. “You know, I just think she’s drop dead gorgeous. I think us both being outgoing and expressive with ourselves that will really allow us to connect.”

“I’m definitely gonna get the first dance with her, so I’m looking forward to that,” he added.

The Bachelorette airs every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

