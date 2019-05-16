‘The Bachelorette’: Tyler’s Dance Routine Draws Some Strong Reactions

Season 15 of The Bachelorette aired on Monday with Hannah Brown as the leading lady. Out of the 30 bachelors competing for her heart, one may just dance his way into her arms.

Tyler, who’s from Jupiter Florida, is a general contractor who loves to dance!

“I’m not your average contractor,” the 26-year-old said on the season premiere. “I love to dance, I was like two classes away from being a dance minor at Wake Forest.”

“It just puts you out there and you’re vulnerable and it’s just what I love to do,” he continued.

Then Tyler grouped he and Kevin Bacon in the same category.

“Me and Kevin Bacon are like offspring when it comes to dancing,” he added.

Twitter reaction was all over the grid after seeing Tyler dance his way through an empty house.

What do you do when you walk in on your contractor doing this? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/3jgiBEnFor — niklee (@bachislife) May 14, 2019

Someone else said that’s how it feels when you put together an item from IKEA — in all fairness, they aren’t wrong.

Me after spending all day putting together 1 thing from ikea #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/UH5na1cfRN — The Betchelor🥀 (@betchelorpod) May 14, 2019

But others weren’t so fond of his twinkle toes.

I LOATHE Tyler. He just screams Douche Canoe. Hope he dances his way out the door REAL quick. #TheBachelorette — Mattie-Lou Chandler (@MattieLouC) May 14, 2019

One Bachelorette watcher said she “cringed” at his dance moves.

I’ve never cringed more than watching the construction contestant dance 💃 omg #TheBachelorette — Ysabella Guerra (@ysabellaguerra) May 14, 2019

Another Bachelorette compared him to a character on a popular Fox show — he wasn’t the only one being compared to a film or T.V. show character.

That construction worker who also dances on #TheBachelorette reminds me of Jimmy Jr from @BobsBurgersFOX pic.twitter.com/v62FuCIdDS — Sarah Hamilton (@sarahh_hamilton) May 15, 2019

One user even referenced his dancing to the popular movie Footloose.

Did Tyler really just do the dance from Footloose in his intro to #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/JgAXjTjhAy — Emily Hoeven (@emily_hoeven) May 14, 2019

Tyler seems to be super happy that Brown is The Bachelorette.

“I am so stoke Hannah B’s gonna be The Bachelorette,” he admitted. “You know, I just think she’s drop dead gorgeous. I think us both being outgoing and expressive with ourselves that will really allow us to connect.”

“I’m definitely gonna get the first dance with her, so I’m looking forward to that,” he added.

The Bachelorette airs every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.