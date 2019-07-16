‘The Bachelorette’: Tyler C. Praises Hannah Brown’s Clapback at Luke P. After He Doubles Down on Twitter

Tyler Cameron stepped in to support Hannah Brown as The Bachelorette lead stood up for herself online after sending Luke Parker home when the controversial suitor attempted to shame her for having sex. Following Monday’s episode of the ABC dating show, in which Brown sent Parker packing, unloading on him for saying she owed him her celibacy, the season’s “villain” doubled down on what he said on Twitter.

“The difference in how we view sin is seen in the response, I’m weeping at mine and you’re laughing at yours. All sin stings. My heart hurts for both of us,” he wrote, prompting a quick response from the former Miss Alabama.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[Luke Parker], time and time again jesus loved and ate with ‘sinners’ who laughed. and time and time again he rebuked ‘saints’ that judged. where do you fall Luke?” she snapped back.

Cameron, one of Brown’s final three suitors alongside Jed Wyatt and Peter Weber, backed her up immediately, writing, “Let him know! You are so damn powerful Hannah. You move mountains!”

Let him know! You are so damn powerful Hannah. You move mountains! https://t.co/YkX20Vnncf — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) July 16, 2019

Despite an overwhelmingly negative response to his tweet, Parker posted about his experience on The Bachelorette on Instagram as well, sharing a photo of himself and Brown on a helicopter ride during filming.

“It hurt my heart that [Hannah Brown] felt I was shaming her,” he wrote. “In our conversation my heart was never to judge or condemn Hannah. I was simply making a decision for myself on what I expected in our relationship, our conversations and our beliefs led me to believe we were on the same page about sex.”

“For me it was never about getting a rose, it was always about finding a wife who would choose me everyday just as I would choose her everyday,” he continued. “As for my time on the show I made mistakes and no I’m not perfect (crazy right) I didn’t totally behave as the man I want to be and I did not represent Christ the way I thought I was prepared to and that has broken me.”

Being on The Bachelorette, Parker added, “has taught me so much and for that I am grateful but the greatest gift I have received is a compassion for those who love the world and it’s [sic] ways.”

“My desire is to put the Father first above all things and share the truth that he has given to us all. Thank you everyone for the prayers always remember speak truth and rid yourself of all hate, let compassion drive your words. Stay tuned. #faithfuloverfamous,” he concluded.

And while much of Bachelor Nation celebrated Parker’s exit from the show, a sneak peek of next week’s episode shows him returning against her wishes.

“Hannah thought there was no way I would want to be with her anymore after the last thing she told me,” he says in the clip. “She’s sadly mistaken.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Mark Bourdillon